The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 17.
Monday, Nov. 11
Officers were dispatched to an SUV vs. pedestrian collision at the crosswalk at Commerce and Diamond Lake. Officer arrived on scene and cared for the pedestrian that had pain in her shoulder. Pedestrian was transported by a family member for her minor injuries. The 46-year-old male driver cited for failure to yield to pedestrian.
Officer was dispatched to a theft report at the construction site at County Rd. 81 and Fletcher. Victim had a construction trailer broken into and power tools were taken.
Three males entered a business at 21410 136th Ave. and stole two high-tech watches.
Friday, Nov. 15
Officer observed a vehicle illegally pulling another vehicle down the roadway. Upon further investigation, both drivers were revoked. Both parties were cited and a valid driver was contacted. The other vehicle was towed from the scene.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Officer dispatched to a pontoon that fell off its trailer and blocking traffic. The trailer was removed with assistance from other drivers. Officer spoke with driver who admitted the pontoon was never strapped down. Driver was taking trailer back to Buffalo from business in Rogers. Driver cited for load not secure.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Officer stopped car that was driving on shoulder of County Rd. 81 eastbound. Officer learned the registered owner had a warrant out for her arrest. Officer confirmed driver was registered owner and placed Vanita Williams, 53, under arrest after confirmation. Drug paraphernalia was found on the arrestee and an open container inside the vehicle. A vehicle search was conducted and further items showing drug use was found. Party was transported to jail on the warrant.
Officer was dispatched to Kohl’s for a theft. Officer obtained a license plate for the suspect vehicle that matched the registration as a report was completed by loss prevention and turned over for investigation.
Officers were dispatched to a physical domestic at an apartment complex at Main and South Diamond Lake in which the male party had left the scene, possibly in a vehicle. An officer located the vehicle leaving the parking lot of the complex and was able to stop it nearby after verifying it was the male party involved. Officers spoke to both parties as no arrests were made on the assault. The 34-year-old male driver had admitted to drinking as he was put through Field Sobriety Testing and eventually arrested for DWI and transported back to the Police Department. The male provided a breathe test and was charged with 3rd Degree DWI (one prior DWI) as he was booked at the Police Department and released to a responsible party.
