Monday, Aug. 23
There were two reports of grass fires on the 11800 block of Trail Haven Road. Rogers Fire responded.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Officers responded to the animal complaint of a bat in the house on the 24600 block of Tucker Road. Officer used a net to catch and safely release the bat back into the wild.
Officer responded to a store where two suspects had walked out with high end merchandise without paying on the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. A suspect vehicle was stopped that was later determined to be a vehicle the suspect(s) had tampered with.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Officer was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle on the side of the roadway on Valley Drive. Officer learned the vehicle was entered as a stolen out of Wright County. Wright county arrived on scene and processed the vehicle.
Officers dispatched to an electrical fire in the 22000 block of Jessa Place. Officers arrived an were advised no active flame was present, just smoke. Rogers Fire arrived and relieved officers.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Officer dispatched to a theft from a vehicle in the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard. Officer observed two other vehicle that were broken into and contacted the owners. Property was later located at a nearby store.
Reporting party requested extra patrol at business at closing time on the 21300 block of John Milless Drive. Reporting party stated an older male had been in the business earlier in the day behaving inappropriately towards an employee. Officer stopped vehicle following a traffic complaint and observing impaired type driving conduct. The 34-year-old driver was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun. Driver booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Report of numerous vehicles parked at a city park where signs prohibit parking overnight. Rogers Parks Department was aware of the issue and advised the PD earlier in the day that it was okay for the vehicles to be there all weekend.
Friday, Aug. 27
Officer responded to a damage to property report at a park near the 22000 block of 137th Avenue N. Officers learned a party located her fathers vehicle with a party inside who she thought was attempting to steal the vehicle.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Dispatched to smoke coming from apartment on the 2100 block of John Milless Drive. Rogers Fire responded and handled.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Officers were dispatched to the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road South for a report of an individual who pointed a rifle at another party then fled the scene in a vehicle. The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Dispatched to a video alarm at a construction site with three males observed on camera on the 21200 block of Commerce Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found the fence to be in-tact, with no vehicles or people observed nearby.
