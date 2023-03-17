- An officer received an email regarding a traffic complaint occurring in a residential neighborhood. Officer made contact with the reporting party who stated there is a juvenile male speeding through the neighborhood constantly. Party stated he also observed the driver with friends, shooting a pellet gun at another vehicle at a business recently. Party provided a vehicle description and address. Extra patrol requested.
- An officer responded to the 21400 block of S. Diamond Lake on a female that the business would like trespassed. Officer spoke to the business who stated the female has been coming into the store and taking food. She also put gas in her vehicle earlier in the day and never paid. The business did not want to pursue charges but wanted her trespassed. Officer spoke to the female. She stated she thought the business was okay with her paying them back at a later time. Officer explained the theft charges that could come of this if she continues, and issued the trespass form.
- Officers were dispatched to a driving complaint on a driver who was parked in a disability parking space without a permit on the 13800 block of Rogers Drive. Another customer had confronted the driver about the parking violation and the driver exchanged words and then did a burn out in the parking lot and sped off. Officers checked the area and spoke with the reporting party, but the vehicle was gone.
- Police and fire responded to a call of a possible fire inside of the garage at a new construction of a home on the 14800 block of Crow River Drive. It was determined to be a salamander heating unit in the garage, and everything was fine.
Tuesday, March 7
- Citations were issued to a 37-year-old for driving after revocation and seatbelt.
- Officers responded to a theft in progress at a store on the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road. Officers waited in the area until they were notified the suspects exited the store. A 21-year-old and a 28-year-old were arrested and brought to jail for gross misdemeanor and felony theft.
- An officer was dispatched to a safety check were two men were pushing a vehicle that had died on the road on the 20200 block of Rogers Drive. Officer provided lights until they got it into a parking lot.
Friday, March 10
- An officer received information on a gas odor in the area of Main Street and Interstate 94. Rogers fire handled.
- Officers were dispatched to take a report regarding fraudulent activity on reporting parties bank account.
- A citation was issued to a 32-year-old for driving after suspension at Territorial Road and Rachael Drive.
- A Rogers resident received a suspected fictitious voicemail from a telecommunications provider with an offer for discounted services on the 26100 block of Tucker Road. This led to a scam of monies being applied to gift cards and sent out to an unknown suspect/entity.
- Officers responded to a possible trespasser at an abandoned house in the 21400 block of 141st Avenue North. Officers checked house and found it clear.
- A citation was issued to a 26-year-old for driving after revocation at Diamond Lake Road S. and Northdale Blvd.
Saturday, March 11
- An officer was dispatched a civil matter at a business on the 21800 block of Diamond Lake Road. Reporting party stated he was unhappy with his hair cut and would like it documented. Officer suggested he make a complaint with the manager or corporate.
- Officers were dispatched to a truck into a light pole on I-94 near the border of Rogers and St Michael. The crash was determined to be into Wright County, where State Patrol handled.
- On routine patrol, an ice covered area was noted with tracks showing multiple vehicles had gone off-road at Brockton Lane and Territorial Road. Officer also had a hard time maneuvering the roundabout at minimal speeds. County maintenance requested for salt trucks. Accidents still occurred afterwards here.
Sunday, March 12
- A citation was issued to a 33-year-old for exceeding the speed limit at County Road 81 and Ironwood Circle.
