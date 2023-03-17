Monday, March 6

- An officer received an email regarding a traffic complaint occurring in a residential neighborhood. Officer made contact with the reporting party who stated there is a juvenile male speeding through the neighborhood constantly. Party stated he also observed the driver with friends, shooting a pellet gun at another vehicle at a business recently. Party provided a vehicle description and address. Extra patrol requested.

