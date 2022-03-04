Sunday, Feb. 20
- Officer dispatched to a white vehicle shooting fireworks out of the window located in the 19800 block County Road 81. Unable to locate.
- Officers dispatched to a wrong way driver, eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94, from Main Street. State Patrol and Maple Grove PD located the vehicle in Maple Grove.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
- Officer was dispatched to call a party concerning a crash located along Main St. and 141st St. Officer called the RP and learned approximately 1300 hours she had exited westbound I-94 to Exit 207A flyover. At the base was several vehicles moving and blowing snow making it difficult to see what happened. While she reported her vehicle was nicked on the passenger side with no damage, she wanted to make sure that she wasn’t involved in a larger crash as there was no safe place to pull over with the blowing snow and poor visibility. The time matched to the crash involving the stolen vehicle.
- Officer dispatched to minor crash that occurred on 141st Avenue and James Road. Vehicle rear ended another vehicle at light due to snow packed roads.
- Officers responded to a property damage crash on Main Street, North of South Diamond Lake Road. Officers were advised that the male driver of one of the vehicles involved fled on foot. Officer arrived in the area and located the male in a nearby parking lot. The male was identified as the driver. The vehicle was stolen out of Fridley.
- Officer was dispatched to a two-car property damage crash at Territorial Road and 141st Ave. Officer took photos and exchanged information between the drivers. Unit 1 was unable to stop on westbound 141st Ave. approaching Unit 2 that was stopped at posted stop sign at Territorial Road. Unit 1 front to rear of Unit 2 impact, minor damage.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Officer located vehicle involved in a theft from Maple Grove located along Main St. and 141st Ave. The vehicle fled from Maple Grove officers. Maple Grove requested that officer attempt to stop the vehicle. Officer tried to stop vehicle but it fled. Officer did not pursue.
- Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage crash located along Rogers Drive and David Koch.
- Officer observed vehicle in ditch with front end damage located along Main St. and 141st Ave. Vehicle hit light pole. Driver cited for violations.
Thursday, Feb. 24
- Officer received information regarding a dog that was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Oakwood Drive and Juniper Court. The caller stated a dog ran out in front of her vehicle and hit the passenger side of the vehicle. The caller stated the owner had retrieved the dog off the ground and was brought to the animal hospital. The caller was unable to get the dog owners information or location where the dog lives. At this time, no owner has called in regards to a hit dog. Officer was able to locate the owner of the dog that had been injured.
Friday, Feb. 25
- Officers responded to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle driving all over the road located along I-94 and Main St. A traffic stop was conducted, the vehicle was towed and citations were issued.
- Officers were dispatched to an accident unknown injury on I-94. Officers assisted with pushing a vehicle out of the middle of the highway.
Saturday, Feb. 26
- CSO was notified by Burda’s of a stalled vehicle on the eastbound exit ramp to Main St. The tow driver stated that the vehicle had been there for about an hour. By the time the CSO checked on the vehicle it was being loaded onto a flatbed by another tow company.
Sunday, Feb. 27
- Officer assisted Maple Grove Police Department in locating a Rogers resident that was involved in an assault and damage to property incident located in the 13800 block Hill Place Drive. Officer checked the residence in Rogers for suspect vehicle, but did not attempt to make contact with the individual involved. A phone number was given to Maple Grove Police Department for the individual.
- Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident in the parking lot of a business in the 13100 block of Main St.
