- Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at a business on Diamond Lake Road S. The suspect was compliant and was with loss prevention when officers arrived. Officers received information from the loss prevention specialist and the incident is under investigation. The suspect was released and charges are pending.
- Dispatched to prowlers in the underground garage on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Two parties fled on foot from officers. The suspects fled from two vehicles that were in the process of being stolen. A perimeter was set-up and K9 Zeus deployed on a track that led to a residence. Investigations contacted and responded.
Wednesday, May 3
- An officer was dispatched to an unwanted party sitting in a chair at the end of a driveway. Officer spoke with the property owner and the subject. The subject agreed to leave the area with no issues.
Thursday, May 4
- An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle and arrested the 36-year-old driver on a felony Wright County warrant. Custody of the driver was transferred to Wright County.
- School Resource Officer, students, and school administration participated in Sticker Shock.
Friday, May 5
- An officer spoke with the reporting party by telephone. The reporting party advised two window screens had been taken off and set near the windows. The RP stated it happened in the last few days. The RP advised no video surveillance was available and no entry was made into the residence. Requested to document incident and have extra patrol in area.
- A 56-year-old driver failed to stop for a stop sign with a couple with a stroller entering or about to enter the crosswalk. Driver admitted to not wearing seatbelt. Driver cited for no seatbelt and warned for other violation.
- A vehicle was stopped for driving down the shoulder and onto the bridge shoulder of Main Street before merging into the lane for eastbound I-94. The 25-year-old driver was driving after suspension, and was lost, while trying to follow his GPS. Citation issued. Advised not to drive.
- Officers dispatched to a possible theft in progress on a repeat offender on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road 1X. Subject did not take any items during incident. A vehicle plate was obtained and subject was identified as registered owner. Reporting party will be reporting prior incidents over the past six months once reports are completed.
- An officer observed a pedestrian running across southbound Main Street, not using a crosswalk, while traffic was approaching. Officer warned pedestrian for violation and advised to use crosswalk.
- Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 21200 block of Commerce Blvd. Caller reported males in the parking lot drinking, yelling and playing loud music by a car. Officer arrived on scene and made contact with individuals. A 24-year-old had two warrants and was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Saturday, May 6
- A vehicle with camper in tow was stopped for blocking intersection well after light had turned for other traffic at Main St. and S. Diamond Lake Road. Vehicle in front of it should not have went. Citation issued to the 43-year-old driver.
Sunday, May 7
- A massive muskrat was removed from the center of the eastbound traffic of Industrial Blvd. near a swamp. He was rolled down the hill nearby closer to his natural habitat.
