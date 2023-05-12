Tuesday, May 2

- Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at a business on Diamond Lake Road S. The suspect was compliant and was with loss prevention when officers arrived. Officers received information from the loss prevention specialist and the incident is under investigation. The suspect was released and charges are pending.

