Monday, Feb. 28
- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lane violation and registration check that showed the owner had a revoked driving status located along Brockton Lane and Rogers Parkway. Driver was cited for driving without a valid license and the passenger had two misdemeanor warrants. The passenger posted bond and signed a tab charge allowing a new court date and release.
- Officer assisted Corcoran PD with attempting to locate a party who fled from a traffic stop located in the 7800 block Maple Hill Road.
- CSO assisted Rogers Fire with traffic control on a high-traffic road on a brush fire located along Territorial Road and Willandale Road.
- Officer was dispatched to a customer problem at a local tow company located in the 22400 block Industrial Blvd. Officer met the RP at the business parking lot. The RP was not happy with charges from an impound. He admitted to being asked to leave on Friday when disputing charges inside the business, he stated for that reason he was afraid for his life. The RP was advised any charges he doesn’t agree with would be a civil matter. Officer remained on scene while the RP took care of getting his car released.
Wednesday, March 2
-Officers responded to a crash on Main Street at I-94. Vehicle one was southbound Main Street and failed to stop for a red light, colliding with vehicle two, who was exiting east I-94 to north Main Street. No injuries reported. Both vehicles towed. Driver one issued a citation for fail to obey traffic control device.
- Officer responded to the department lobby for a theft of license plates report located in the 21800 block Industrial Court.
- Officers were given information regarding a theft that was witnessed by a customer of the business located in the 21900 block Diamond Lake Road. Officers spoke to the witness and the business employees and discovered that two females had ran from the business with two large bags of clothing.
Thursday, March 3
- Officers were dispatched to a theft report where a fake $20 was used to purchase items located in the 13000 block Main St.
- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle located along Diamond Lake Road S and Main St. Driver was arrested for a misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant. Driver released with new court date and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
Friday, March 4
- CSO removed a large garbage can from the roadway that most likely tipped over due to high winds located on 23000 block Superior Drive.
- Officer dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident located along Main St. and Diamond Lake Road S. Vehicle 1 collided with vehicle 2 while trying to merge.
- Maple Grove PD passed on information regarding a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop westbound I-94 from its city and said to be heading to St Cloud.
Saturday, March 5
- Officer dispatched to a theft report that occurred at a business located in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road S.
Sunday, March 6
- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to use designated lane and displaying revoked license plates located along County Road 81 and John Deere Lane. Driver was found to be canceled and arrested.
- Officer dispatched to a loud music complaint at the Preserve at Commerce Apartments located at 13600 block Commerce Blvd. Officer advised the apartment resident of the complaint. Resident stated he would turn the music down.
- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by a male suspected of violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order located at 21200 block 134th Ave. He was arrested w/o incident. A female party was also arrested at the scene for outstanding Stearns County warrant and false information to a police officer. Stearns County would not transport on the warrant, she was released with a citation.
- Officer advised of a vehicle in the ditch on Interstate 94.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.