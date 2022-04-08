Sunday, March 27
- Officer observed a driver standing outside of a vehicle blocking a lane of traffic near Rogers Drive and Commerce Blvd. Driver stated his vehicle died and requested assistance to push his vehicle to a near by parking lot. Officer assisted and cleared.
- Officer was dispatched to a water flow alarm at a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive. Rogers Fire Department handled the call.
Monday, March 28
- Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding a hit and run accident that potentially occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 21400 block of 141st Ave.
- Officer observed two male parties going through a dumpster in an alleyway near a remodel site located in the 12900 block Main St. Males stated they were only looking through the dumpster. Officers advised it was best they leave as they did not have any permission and there have been thefts in the area. Officer did not notice any material of concern inside the subjects truck as of yet.
Tuesday, March 29
- Rogers Police and Fire responded to a report of a grass fire in the area of Brockton Lane and David Koch Ave. Upon arrival, the small fire had already been put out. It appeared to have been started by a discarded cigarette.
- Officer observed a panhandler at the intersection of Main Street and Diamond Lake Road South. Officer spoke to subject who was trying to get to Pittsburgh, PA. Officer recommended CROSS Food Shelf as a resource.
Wednesday, March 30
- Officers dispatched to a hit deer on Territorial Road near 141st Ave. Officer provided case number and assisted with questions. County maintenance advised to pick up deer. Driver drove vehicle from scene.
- Officers were dispatched to a theft of a license plate located along Northridge Ave. Officers had prior knowledge that the plate had been used in an incident in West Saint Paul.
- Officers assisted the Anoka-Hennepin Drug Task force with narcotics that were found at a business in the 19700 block of Rogers Drive.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident involving a truck and a school bus located in the 2000 block 141st Ave. No apparent injuries and both vehicles remained operable. An accident exchange form was given to both parties.
Thursday, March 31
- Officers conducted a speech for around 45 kids and some of their parents in relation to a badge/program requirement for the Cub Scout program located in the 21700 block 129th Ave.
- A stalled vehicle was checked on in a busy intersection located along Main Street and I-94. The Driver had broke a tie rod or axle at the current location and had a tow in route. Officer provided lights until the scene was cleared.
- Directed Patrol in neighborhood for speed violations located in the 14100 block of Dehnsfield Road.
- Officer was patrolling near Fletcher Lane and Valley Drive. Officer was traveling southbound and observed speeds of northbound traffic. Officer observed two vehicles traveling northbound. Officer observed the radar read 70 mph when one vehicle went down a hill and the other vehicle unseen was traveling up the hill. Officer conducted a traffic stop on the first vehicle and realized it was the other vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed. Driver was advised of the stop.
- School Resource Officer gave a presentation in a classroom located in the 20800 block 141st Ave.
Friday, April 1
- Officer dispatched to a damage to property incident in the 13200 block of Oakwood Drive. Caller reported teenagers egged her house and slashed a vehicle tire.
- CSO was approached by the RP who turned in a credit card that was left in an ATM machine by the vehicle ahead of them at a bank. CSO was able to reach the owner by phone and make arrangements for CSO to bring it back to the owner’s residence.
- Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident near the intersection of Main Street and South Diamond Lake Road. Crash exchange given to both drivers and state accident report filed.
- Assist to Maple Grove Police on a canine sniff of a vehicle. K9 Zeus alerted on the vehicle.
- Officers responded to a residential fire alarm that was determined to have accidentally been set off by the homeowner who was accessing her alarm panel in the wrong mode while trying to turn up the heat. She was assisted in helping turn on her furnace and setting the correct modes. Fire was canceled.
Saturday, April 2
- Officer dispatched to a property damage accident in the 13300 block of Hynes Road. Crash exchange given to both parties and state accident report filed.
- Officer came upon a stalled vehicle, partially blocking a lane of traffic located along Main St. and Interstate 94. Occupants of the vehicle stated they ran out of gas. Officer provided emergency lighting.
- Officer dispatched to pick up a found debit card from a business in the 13100 block of Main Street. Officer spoke to mother who will be in to pick up. Card placed in evidence for safekeeping.
