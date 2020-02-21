The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 17.
Monday, Feb. 10
A theft report was called in by Cub Foods that verified a theft had occurred with the suspects leaving about 5 minutes prior in a vehicle. The suspect was confronted before leaving, who alleged he paid for his grocery items, but upon video review and witness verification, the male was determined to have been lying. Further investigation determined that his driver had also committed a fraudulent return/theft, as well as both parties being listed in a narcotics incident reported to the Rogers PD. Cited was a 34-year-old male.
Officer was informed of a theft of two cartons of cigarettes from the gas station at Main. Suspect had the cashier place the two cartons on the counter and he took the cartons and ran out of the business. No suspect or suspect vehicle identified at this time.
A theft report was called in by Cub Foods after a male was observed walking out with grocery items after not having paid for them. Through investigation on this matter a female the male suspect was with was identified as having conducted a fraudulent return/theft also, before having left the store in a vehicle together. The two were identified in a Rogers PD incident related to narcotics. Cited was a 43-year-old female.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Officers were dispatched to a Kohl’s for a suspicious activity complaint. A female was in the store displaying suspicious actions in which loss prevention believed a theft may occur. The loss prevention employee provided details on the vehicle the female arrived in. A male was waiting in the car in the lot. Loss prevention confirmed a theft after the female stopped in a fitting room. The loss prevention employee stopped the female suspect who was turned over to officers. The 31-year-old female was arrested for misdemeanor theft and possession of shoplifting gear. The male waiting in the car was determined to have a misdemeanor Anoka county warrant. Kyle Esnough, 28, was arrested and just under 40 grams of methamphetamine was located in a bag under his control.
An employee at a gravel pit reported seeing a red colored Ford pickup truck, driven by a teenage male party, trespassing and driving recklessly through the gravel pits. The driver of the pickup truck almost ran into a construction vehicle and then jumped over a snowbank. The pickup truck sustained front end damage and the driver sped off. The complainant tried to stop and talk with the driver, but the occupants of the pickup made hand gestures and sped off. A license plate was obtained and an officer will follow up with the owner of the truck.
Officers was dispatched to a trespassing complaint Cub Foods. The suspect was identified as the same subject that stole from the business the previous day. The business employee attempted to detain the suspect due to the theft on yesterday and the suspect attempted to strike the employee in the groin and face. Suspect was able to get away and fled the scene. No theft committed.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Patrol officers received information from an off-duty officer regarding possible narcotics possession at a Clive’s restaurant. The off-duty officer said a patron at the establishment offered him narcotics. Officers responded to the business, located the suspect and found him in possession of a marijuana cartridge. The 30-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County jail.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Officers responded to an appliance fire in the 23500 block of Birch Circle. Officers made contact with the occupants of the residence outside and ensured that no one was still inside. Officers entered the residence and saw smoke coming from the oven. The Rogers Fire Department responded and handled the situation.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to make a complete stop when turning right on red. Driver smelled of an alcoholic beverage and had bloodshot watery eyes. Driver showed signs of impairment. Driver refused a breath test and was arrested for suspicion of DWI. The 25-year-old male was transported to the Rogers Police Department where he was read the breath test advisory. Driver submitted to a DMT test, with a result of .10. . He was booked at the Rogers Police Department and released with a citation for 3rd Degree DWI.
Officers were dispatched to the 21000 block of South Diamond Lake Road for a theft in progress at a retail business. Officers made contact with the suspect outside the business as she admitted to take $180 of property. The 54-year-old female suspect was issued a citation and released from the scene.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Officers responded to a residence in the 13800 block of Dahlia Drive for a male threatening to kill himself. Upon arrival, Oofficers located the male with a knife to his throat. Negotiations were started and eventually broke down. The male was taken into custody after a taser was deployed. He was transported to North Robbinsdale for mental health evaluation.
