Sunday, Feb. 12
- An officer took a phone call from a person who gave $100 to someone at a gas station in a nearby city. He also gave the person his first name and phone number. Information was passed on to Dayton Police.
Monday, Feb. 13
- An officer responded to a theft scam involving purchased gift cards.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- An officer responded to a theft of a catalytic converter at a business on Commerce Blvd.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- An officer was dispatched a phone call for a theft of a trailer on Northdale Blvd.
- An officer was dispatched to a theft of a catalytic converter and generator on Ironwood Circle.
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Officers responded to a vehicle fire at Diamond Lake Road and Commerce Blvd. Officer arrived on scene and found the engine compartment to be engulfed in flames. Officer was able to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and confirmed the fire was out.
- A caller reported a road rage incident in which the other motorist in a white F-150 with tinted windows followed him until he pulled into a city building. The caller did not wish to have anything done as the other motorist took off after he called in on him. Name and plate data was documented.
- Officers responded to an audible alarm at a business in the 21400 block of 141st Avenue. Officers checked doors and found all to be secure.
Friday, Feb. 17
- While working a school athletic event, School Resource Officer was notified of a physical disturbance that occurred in-game between a school athlete and sports official. School administration is handling the situation, and this will not be investigated as a law enforcement matter.
- An officer played a board game with a student who had earned enough good behavior points and requested to spend time with an officer.
- An officer responded to a theft that just occurred outside of a business on the 21400 block of John Milless Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 18
- An officer observed a rental truck parked in the cul-de-sac near a car dealership on 140th Court and Rogers Drive. The officer made contact with the driver and obtained an ID. The driver said that she did not have a permanent address and was currently staying in the truck. She said that she was by herself and was waiting for the car dealership to open because she wanted to shop for a car. The truck and driver were clear so the officer offered community resources.
- Officers responded to a male in the dumpster at business on the 20500 block of David Koch Avenue looking for scrap medal. Officers located the male and at the request of the business, the subject was trespassed.
- An officer responded to business in regards to a male customer in the drive thru wearing only a t-shirt and underwear.
- An officer responded to a theft of a license plate on the 22000 block of Wood Duck Court.
- An officer conducted a traffic stop at Brockton Lane and Rogers Parkway and the driver was found to be driving after revocation with no insurance. The 38-year-old driver was arrested for gross misdemeanor no insurance. Controlled substance was found in the vehicle.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- An officer spoke to the reporting party who stated that an individual went through his wife’s vehicle at night and attempted to go through his but did not take anything on the 21000 block of Foxtail Lane. The reporting party was able to obtain video of the suspect via RING doorbell.
- Officers responded to a theft in progress at a store where three cartfuls of cleaning supplies were taken on the 13800 block of Rogers Drive.
- Officers were dispatched to a cat that was in the lobby of an apartment complex. The reporting party advised that other people in the apartment knew who the owner was, but they were not answering the door. Officer advised that due to staffing levels, they should wait and call again in the morning, or try to find what unit the owner lives in. Officer also recommended contacting apartment management if this continues to be an issue.
