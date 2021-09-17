Monday, Sept. 6
An officer was on scene of a call for service when he was bitten by a dog. Officer had an injury to his right leg and treated and released from Maple Grove Hospital.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
An officer was dispatched to a concerning a theft of mail. The business accounting department learned of several forged checks that had been cashed. Those checks were 3 of 10 mailed out of the shop in late August. The checks had been placed in a mailbox street side on Commerce Blvd.
Friday, Sept. 10
A School Resource Officer became aware of a student struggling due to bullying. SRO spoke with School Administration and Staff and the issue is being addressed.
An officer was dispatched to assist State Patrol on a vehicle fire at westbound I-94 near Brockton Lane. Officer arrived on scene and found a trailer of a semi truck to have minimal smoke but no flames. Rogers Fire/State took over assistance.
A call was dispatched for a school bus stop-arm violation witnessed by another motorist near a school in the 12500 block of Main Street. The suspect vehicle license plate was obtained as well as a photograph. Contact with the bus company was made for additional investigation details, but only a voicemail could be left.
Dispatched to smoke inside of a business on the 14100 block of Northdale Blvd. It was found a ground fan was the culprit. Rogers Fire confirmed no more issues other than the fan after it was unplugged. Keyholder contacted and advised.
Dispatched to kids being loud in the area of the 13600 block of Belle Taine Way. Officer made contact with a large group of juveniles playing tag. Advised to be more quiet.
Saturday, Sept. 11
An officer was dispatched to a theft from auto report that occurred at a shipping facility in the 19000 block of Rogers Drive. Victim stated their wallet was stolen from a shipping truck inside the garage of the facility.
Rogers Fire had two engines in the Miller Chevrolet lot near Interstate 94 with both ladders extended and American flag raised for 9/11 memorial. Officer parked squad car with lights on as people drove by on interstate.
A caller reported being hit by shotgun pellets while biking on roadway near County Road 116 and 109th. Caller suffered a small bruise.
Sunday, Sept. 12
A follow-up was completed in an area with a related firearms incident. A hunter was located illegally hunting, without three required licenses or a city permit. Additionally, three others were identified from the prior morning that were hunting when a bicyclist was hit with pellets from a shotgun causing injury.
An officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding a stolen vehicle from a fenced in lot in the 14200 block of Northdale Boulevard.
Officers observed an individual pushing a shopping cart near the intersection of Rogers Drive and Commerce Boulevard. Items from a store in the 13500 block of Rogers Drive were located inside the cart (not bagged) and an employee was already coming to the scene due to his knowledge of an issue with the male. Officers made contact with individual as a business manager from the store confirmed the items were stolen. The 54-year-old suspect was arrested and released with a citation on misdemeanor theft charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.