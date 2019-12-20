The following contains a sample of calls reported to Rogers Police from Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.
Monday, Dec. 9
Officer was dispatched to take a property damage crash at Holiday (south of I-94) that had occurred approximately three hours prior as the complainant was now complaining of neck pain. Officer met with the complainant who stated he was struck while on foot by a vehicle that was backing up at a gas station. The complainant stated he tried to get the driver’s attention but they drove away without stopping. The officer learned the complainant did not need medical care at the time of the call and it is unknown if they will go to a clinic in the future. A vehicle description was obtained as well as a request for surveillance video from the gas station.
Officers were dispatched to a residence for an out of control 20-year-old female. The subject has a mental health history. Officers found the subject in a manic state, she was afraid of everything including the police. Officers learned the subject was interfering with her father’s 911 call for police help. She was arrested for that offense and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Officers responded to a residence at Rouillard Boulevard for an adult female who was unconscious, not breathing and cool to the touch. Officers arrived along with Rogers Fire and North Ambulance as the female was determined to be deceased. The Hennepin County Crime Lab was requested for photographs as the Hennepin County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene. The female’s body was taken into custody by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner until proper notifications could be made.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Party came to the police department to report that an unidentified phone number had called him and told him that they were federal agents and that his Social Security number was used to commit a slew of crimes. Party wanted to come to the police department to figure this out. Officer advised it was a scam and advised of ways to handle calls like this in the future.
Friday, Dec. 13
Officers were dispatched to a car hauler semi trailer on fire, on westbound I -94. The axle area on trailer was engulfed upon arrival. Rogers Fire responded and extinguished the fire. Towing was requested to remove the trailer from roadside. State Patrol was requested on scene.
Officers were dispatched to a residence at Jessica Drive for an adult male who had been drinking and took prescription medication while making suicidal comments. Officers and medics spoke to the male at length who was refusing to go to a hospital. Officers elected to put the male on a medical/welfare hold as he was transported to hospital without issue.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Officer took an assault report in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Male was exiting business when another told him to stop harassing an employee. Victim questioned the other before the suspect turned around and shoved the man into a wall eventually hitting the ground. The suspect took off in a semi.
