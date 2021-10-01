Monday, Sept. 13
A stop arm violation was reported on the 21000 block of Industrial Court.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Officers were dispatched to a hold up alarm at a local credit union. Officers arrived to find business as usual and confirmed with an employee who was summoned outside that it was a false trip of unknown origin.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
An officer was dispatched to a fire alarm at a business located in the 13500 block of Commerce Boulevard. Rogers Fire arrived on scene first and advised that it was a false alarm. Officer cleared without issue.
Friday, Sept. 17
A resident called to report that vehicles are failing to yield for the crossing guards at Rogers Elementary, both in the mornings and afternoons. No plates were provided. Extra patrol was requested and the information was passed on to the school resource officers.
An officer was flagged down by an employee stating they left their keys in their vehicle. The officer completed a lockout waiver and the lockout was successful with no damage.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Officers were dispatched to multiple juveniles running around neighborhood knocking on doors on Aspen Drive. Officers located a group of juveniles near a garage of a residence nearby.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
School Resource Officers have received numerous complaints on traffic issues in the morning and afternoon of school drop offs and pick up on the 12500 block of Main Street. Officers provided extra patrol during those hours.
Officers were dispatched to a residence that had an electrical fire at the interior door chime box on the 14900 block of Crow River Drive. Everyone vacated the home. The homeowner extinguished the fire and the RFD responded to confirm it was extinguished and to ventilate the house.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
An officer was dispatched to the 21000 block of 141st Avenue for a burglary that occurred overnight.
Officers were dispatched to a garbage truck on fire in the intersection of County Road 81 and John Deere Lane. Driver of garbage truck extinguished flames with a fire extinguisher, prior to officers arrival. Rogers Fire made scene safe and truck was towed.
Thursday, Sept. 23
A stop arm violation was reported on the 20800 block of County Road 117.
Friday, Sept. 24
Officers were dispatched to a business in the 21000 block of South Diamond Lake Road on a report of a stolen vehicle parked at the business. Officers attempted to contact the driver as he fled in the stolen vehicle. A short pursuit ensued as the driver crashed through a fence and entered the Interstate. Officers discontinued the pursuit and learned a short time later the suspect had crashed on the interstate. A perimeter was established as the 30-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The department was dispatched to people stuck in an elevator on the 13500 block of Commerce Blvd. An officer was able to open elevator door and help people escape.
An officer was dispatched to a gas odor in a residence on the 13000 block of Gray Fox Trail. Rogers fire responded and checked the home. The odor was believed to be coming from the sewer gas.
Sunday, Sept. 26
The department assisted Dayton Police on a burglary in progress on the 11100 block of Black Oaks Court in Dayton.
