Monday, Feb. 27

- An officer responded to a past action theft report on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Officers made contact with the 43-year-old suspect who admitted to taking the stolen items. Suspect paid for the stolen items, was issued a citation for theft and trespassed from the business.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

