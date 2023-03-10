Monday, Feb. 27
- An officer responded to a past action theft report on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Officers made contact with the 43-year-old suspect who admitted to taking the stolen items. Suspect paid for the stolen items, was issued a citation for theft and trespassed from the business.
- An officer was handling a property damage accident in the parking lot of Target when he was advised there was a push out of a cart full of toys that was committed by three males. The officer advised they left in a black Toyota passenger vehicle. Officers checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
- An officer spoke to business owner who stated they have had a male come into the business on the 21100 block of John Milless Drive for the last three weeks to eat the food that is out and then leaves. That day, the male decided to use the parking lot as a restroom. The business has requested the male to be trespassed from the business.
Wednesday, March 1
- Officers dispatched to an injured deer on the 15000 block of Scenic Drive. Officers determined the deer’s rear leg was snapped. Neighbors advised it had not been very mobile.
Thursday, March 2
- Officers presented to a seventh grade class on the topic of drugs and alcohol.
- A vehicle was stopped at Main Street and South Diamond Lake Road for turning right on red and cutting off an officer in route to a priority call who had the right of way. Verbal counsel. Father left voicemail due to not answering.
Friday, March 3
- An officer responded to a disturbance at a residence. Caller stated a white Honda CRV pulled into her driveway with two occupants inside. A middle school aged child exited the vehicle and rang callers door bell. Caller stated the child proceeded to knock and attempt to open callers front door. Caller did not answer. Caller stated the child went back inside the vehicle with the adult driver and left the area. Caller requested extra patrol in the neighborhood. No other vehicle information given.
Saturday, March 4
- An officer observed a vehicle who he had cited recently for no having a valid license at South Diamond Lake Road and Richard St. Vehicle pulled off into a hotel parking lot. Officer ran driver and determined license was canceled still. The 32-year-old driver was issued a citation.
- An officer received a flash drive with video of a theft that occurred on Feb. 25.
- An officer stopped vehicle for no front plate properly displayed at 137th Avenue and Marsh View Blvd. The plate was on the vehicle but facing upwards instead of forwards. The 33-year-old driver did not have a driver s license and was cited for no MN license.
- Officers were dispatched a music complaint coming from the party room of an apartment complex on the 20800 block of County Road 81. Officer advised the anonymous reporting party to call management to look for solutions, as it was early in the evening and was not violating any ordinances.
Sunday, March 5
- An officer responded to a found cat at a residence on the 20000 block of 147th Ave. Caller believes the cat is a stray, due to injuries to its ear. Caller stated she has provided the cat food and water, but is willing to keep the cat until the owner is found. Cat is a black, white and orange calico.
- An officer spoke to a party who found a dog in the area of 129th Avenue and Gray Fox. The reporting party stated the brown springer is not wearing a collar. The reporting party stated she will hold onto the dog at this time. The reporting party also posted the dog on the Rogers Bulletin page.
- An officer responded to a complaint of stop signs on South Diamond Lake Road being covered with snow and hard to see. An officer responded to the area and cleared the snow off of the affected signs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.