Sunday, April 10
- Officer took information regarding a complaint of two vehicles racing on Interstate 94 near Main Street. State Patrol handled call.
- Officer assisted Dayton PD with a grass fire located at 15200 block Brockton Lane in Dayton.
- A threat report was dispatched for a business in the 13600 block of Northdale Blvd.
- Officer responded to a theft report at a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive.
- A property damage accident was dispatched for a business drive-thru accident between two vehicles located in the 21300 Rogers Drive. Minor damage.
- Officer observed vehicle parked near the lot of a closed business located in the 11800 block Brockton Lane. After officer passed the area, the vehicle began to drive away. Officer turned around and found that the RO did not have a drivers license. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to not be the RO, and the driver was playing Pokémon Go.
Saturday, April 9
- Officer observed an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road near 141st Ave. and Brockton Lane. It appeared the vehicle had a flat tire. The vehicle registers to a residence near by and was not blocking traffic.
- Officer received information regarding a car seat left in the road on Interstate 94 near Main St. State Patrol handled the call.
- Officer was dispatched to a phone call regarding a property damage accident located in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road 1X.
Friday, April 8
- Officer responded to a property damage hit and run accident at a business in the 21900 block of South Diamond Lake Road.
- Officer responded to a littering complaint at a construction site near Red Oak and Elm Parkway. Officer was made aware that the construction materials were blowing into other neighbors yards. Officer spoke with the construction manager who was aware and was working on cleaning the area up.
- Officer responded to an animal complaint involving multiple deceased beavers in the middle of the road near 141st Ave. and Interstate 94. Officer arrived on scene and observed one deceased beaver and three deceased raccoons. Officer moved the deceased animals out of the roadway.
Thursday, April 7
- Officers were dispatched a disturbance where the occupants red SUV were shooting Orbeez guns at the RP 12200 block Foxtrail Lane. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
- Officer was dispatched to a possible hit an run accident located in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road S1X.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident near Main St. and South Diamond Lake Road.
- Officer received information on a recovered stolen vehicle located in the 21800 block Industrial Court.
- Officer received another call about the deceased goose near Rogers Drive and Commerce Blvd. Officer retrieved the goose and disposed of it properly.
Wednesday, April 6
- Officers were dispatched on a report of a suspect attempting to purchase his food order with a counterfeit $10 located in the 21300 block of Rogers Drive.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles near Main St. and S. Diamond Lake Road. No apparent injuries on scene and both vehicles remained operable.
Tuesday, April 5
- Officer dispatched to customer trouble at a business located in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Officer spoke with all the parties involved and resolved the issue.
- CSO noticed a stall on the westbound exit ramp to Main St. The driver was not the RO and stated that the RO went to the gas station to get gas. CSO provided lights until the RO returned with fuel.
- A business fire alarm was dispatched for a business in the 13200 block of Brockton Lane. On scene there were two sections of the building that did contain smoke. According to Rogers Fire Chief, it appeared it was a mechanical issue as no flames were seen. Rogers Fire took over and handled the call.
- Officer dispatched to a car theft report from a business in the 14300 block of James Road. Victim had keys stolen out of work truck in Brooklyn Park and when he returned to Rogers, noticed his vehicle had been stolen.
- A PD accident was dispatched involving a semi with trailer and a car located along David Koch Ave. and Rogers. Minor damages to both. Awaiting dashcam footage from semi company.
- Officer assisted Dayton PD in locating a suspicious male located along County Road 81 and Territorial Road in Dayton.
- Officer followed up with an email sent to RPD about a traffic complaint near Marie Avenue and Starlite Avenue. Reporting party advised of a vehicle driving at excessive speeds and peeling out tires. Reporting party stated there were children walking in area and asked for extra patrol around 1500.
Monday, April 4
- Officer received information on Rogers Fire responding to a house fire in Otsego located in the 14700 block 89th St. in Otsego.
- Officer assisted Cocoran PD on a single vehicle injury rollover accident located in the 21300 County Road 30 in Corcoran.
- Officer dispatched to a theft from auto report in the 14000 block of Orchid Ave. Caller reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.
- Officer dispatched to a theft from a vehicle report in the 14100 block of Northdale Blvd.
- Officer was dispatched to the parking complaint of construction equipment in the city owned parking lot located in the 12700 Main St. The notes indicated there might be damage caused to a concrete curb. Officer arrived on scene and observed no damage to the curb. Officer advised not to drive equipment over curb to avoid any damage.
- Officer received information of someone throwing snowballs at vehicles on Interstate 94.
