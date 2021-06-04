Monday, May 24
Rogers Police responded to a call of a hit and run vehicle accident at Main Street and 141st Avenue. Officers located all parties involved and determined the crash happened on I-94 in Maple Grove. State Patrol responded to write the crash report.
Rogers Police responded to a call of a property damage accident involving a semi truck and trailer that struck an overhead cable that was connected to a utility pole. The cable separated from the utility pole, causing damage to the cable, pole, and also tripped the breaker on the overhead powerline. A limited area of homes and businesses were without power for a short time. Excel Energy and the affected cable company were called to the scene. Rogers Fire assisted with getting the semi and trailer unstuck from the cables. Excel Energy turned the power back on.
Officer responded to the intersection of John Milless Drive and Main Street for a report of an accident with unknown injuries. Officer arrived on scene and found there were no injuries. Both cars were severely damaged and towed from the scene.
Tuesday, May 25
Officers were dispatched to what was believed to be a hit and run accident reported by an uninvolved witness at Highway 101 and South Diamond Lake Road. Both vehicles and drivers were located based on the witness description. The drivers were exchanged information and a State crash report will be completed.
Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at listed business on Diamond Lake Road. Officer located the suspect in parking lot and an accomplice walking across the street.
An officer was dispatched to a missing person from the area of the 13700 block of Hill Place Drive. Reporting party had not seen missing person since the night prior.
An officer was dispatched to a vehicle said to be all over the road near 141st Street. The vehicle entered Wright County shortly after call was aired.
Wednesday, May 26
An officer wasdispatched to a two vehicle property damage accident at a business located in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. V1 collided with the side of V2 while backing into a parking spot. V2 sustained minor damage. Accident exchange form completed and provided to both parties involved.
Thursday, May 27
An officer stopped vehicle for failing to obey semaphore on County Road 81. Driver was arrested for DWI.
An officer checked on suspicious occupied vehicle. Driver arrested for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Driver booked at Sherburne County Jail.
An officer was dispatched to the 21000 block of South Diamond Lake Road for a gas no pay.
An officer was dispatched to a burglary report in the 11600 block of Trail Haven Ln. Party stated that suspects entered unlocked attached and detached garage and stole high dollar items such as a bicycle and archery equipment.
Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle observed failing to maintain its lane on I-94. Driver showed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Driver was cited, booked, and released.
Friday, May 28
An officer responded to a property damage accident near 141st Avenue near Territorial Road. Upon arrival, the officer learned one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. No reported injuries, no tows required, and minor damage.
Saturday, May 29
An officer located a running vehicle in ditch with lone male occupant on County Road 81. Driver performed SFSTs and showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Rogers Police and Fire responded to a call of a tree on fire at a residence on Primrose Place. The fire was out and only a small tree next to the house was damaged.
An officer performed a traffic stop at 141st Avenue. Driver showed signs of impairment and driver was arrest for DWI.
Monday, May 31
An officer was flagged down at a gas station by a woman from Iowa, who was stranded without a vehicle on Main Street. The officer transported her to a hotel at her request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.