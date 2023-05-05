Monday, April 24
- K-9 requested to sniff a vehicle on a traffic stop in Maple Grove. K-9 Zeus indicated on the rear passenger door. Officers located trace amounts of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia.
Wednesday, April 26
- Officers were dispatched to a local gas station for a reported theft on the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road.
Thursday, April 27
- Officers assisted state patrol on a roll over crash on east bound Interstate 94, west of Main Street.
- An officer helped out with a bike safety event at a school on the 14000 block of Orchid Ave.
Friday, April 28
- Police and Fire responded to a report of a fuel spill at a gas station on Main Street. Employees reported that approximately 13 gallons of gasoline was spilled at one of the pumps. Floor dry material was used to contain the spill. Rogers Fire Department applied additional material to soak up the fuel. The business planned to cleanup the floor dry material.
- An officer checked on the road conditions at 141st Ave. west of Industrial Blvd. due to the Crow River flood conditions and additional rain, the water was still over the roadway and appeared to be rising.
- An officer spoke to reporting party who stated he had borrowed his vehicle to a friend for a week and it now has been five months, and he still does not have it back. The reporting party stated he did try to go her house last night to get it back and she refused to give it to him. The reporting party is requesting to have an officer stand by as one of his employees attempt to retrieve the vehicle.
- A vehicle was stopped for brake light out and suspended object mirror at Rogers Drive and S. Diamond Lake Road. The 53-year-old driver did not have current proof of ins, had 2 ear buds in and did not have seatbelt on, which he put on, while being stopped, that was obvious and apparent. Citation for no seatbelt.
Saturday, April 29
- A 35-year-old driver was stopped for stop sign violation at S. Diamond Lake Road and Commerce Blvd. Citation for no MN license. Warning for stop sign and cracked windshield.
- A 25-year-old was issued a citation for no license at S. Diamond Lake Road and Northdale Blvd. Warning for wireless device violation and suspended object.
- An officer stopped a motorist for speeding on eastbound County Road 81 prior to I-94. The 58-year-old driver also had a suspended MN drivers license. Driver was cited for driving after suspension and warned for speed.
- An officer responded to the area of Main Street and 147th Avenue to take a property damage accident. Officer spoke to driver who stated she was traveling southbound on Main Street when a turkey came flying through the lanes of traffic and the vehicle struck the turkey. The turkey was no longer on site. The vehicle sustained a shattered windshield and some minor damage inside the vehicle.
Sunday, April 30
- Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Main Street regarding an intoxicated customer who was screaming at the ATM in the store. Officers arrived and were able to calm the subject. He was upset because the ATM ‘ate’ two of his cards. He was advised of options and asked to leave.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.