Monday, April 24

- K-9 requested to sniff a vehicle on a traffic stop in Maple Grove. K-9 Zeus indicated on the rear passenger door. Officers located trace amounts of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

