Monday, Nov. 16
Officer was dispatched to call a party concerning a delivery that was supposedly made to the residence, however the package was never received, on the 24900 block of Territorial Road.
Officers and Rogers Fire responded to a commercial vehicle reportedly smoking at Main St. and 141st. The vehicle was located fully engulfed, RFD extinguished the fire. No injuries..
Stolen vehicle recovered in Eagan. Originally stolen from the 21800 block of Industrial Court.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Officer was dispatched to call a Rogers resident who wanted to report motor vehicle tampering on the 22000 block of Trail. The resident provided information and video. The suspects are believed to be involved with the theft of a motor vehicle next door, see related case.
Officer was dispatched to call a resident concerning recent motor vehicle tampering, unknown if a theft had occurred on the 22000 of block Marie Ave.
Officer was dispatched to call a Rogers resident concerning a theft from motor vehicle occurring earlier this morning on the 13300 block of Zachman Drive.
Officer was dispatched to call a resident concerning theft from motor vehicle overnight on the 2200 block of Fawn Trail. Several similar reports in the area overnight.
Officers responded to a call of juveniles riding around in shopping carts in the middle of the road near the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officers located the shopping carts and one juvenile male with possibly stolen items.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Officers were dispatched for a theft from auto report on the 13400 block of Pheasant Circle. Caller stated nothing was stolen but had noticed her car had been gone through.
Officers were dispatched to a theft from auto report in the 13400 block of Pheasant Circle. Reporting party stated that her unlocked car had been gone through overnight. A visa card and her DL had been taken from the car.
Officers were made aware of a party in the PD lobby. Officers received information from the party stating that someone had tried signing up for unemployment benefits under their name. Officers took report.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Officers were dispatched to the 23500 block of Birch Road for a Theft from Auto report. Officers met with the victim who stated he found his driver side door opened and his car rummaged through. Victim stated the only thing missing was a pair of shooting glasses.
Report of a Caucasian male wearing a red hoodie checking car doors on the 24000 block of Rivers Edge Road. Suspect last seen leaving area in a white sports car. Officers checked area, no contact.
Dispatched to a hit gas line at Territorial Road and Willandle. Rogers Fire responded and handled incident. Officers provided traffic control.
An officer observed a vehicle exiting a closed business well past business hours at 140th Court and Rogers Drive. Officer stopped the vehicle and learned the driver was working at the business. The officer later discovered the driver had falsely displayed 2022 tabs on the rear plate of his vehicle. The driver admitted to taking the sticker from the business he was working. The driver was cited and release from the scene.
Friday, Nov. 20
Dispatched to unwanted person on the 20000 block of Diamond Lake Road. Subject quit his job and wanted to be paid. Subject was upset because he was unable to initially be paid. Subject was paid and left business.
Officers were dispatched to a phone call from a resident at 13600 Commerce Boulevard. The caller advised that she has been seeing excessive amounts of alcohol coming into the building and is concerned with the shutdown of bars and restaurants, that there could be a rise in violent/illegal activity in her building. Caller asked for extra patrol.
Officers were dispatched to a theft report on the 20200 block of Rogers Drive. Officers met with loss prevention whop had a detailed report and video surveillance of the theft. Officers took information and evidence.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Officers were dispatched to a theft report at the 20200 block of Rogers Drive. Officers met with reporting party and additional witness who saw a white male run out of the eastern exit door with his hands full of what appeared to be clothing items The male ran to a blue SUV parked and running occupied by a white female. The female drove off once the male was inside. Reporting party took pictures of car and sent to officer. Officers met with store manager who was reviewing video footage. Manager said he would let Loss Prevention look at it and form a report that would be given to RPD.
While on another call, an officer was approached by an employee of a business located in the 21100 block of 134th Avenue regarding a possible unwanted party. Officers made contact with the subject and learned that the business had made a mistake and the party had a right to be at the business. After clearing up the issue with the subject and business, officers cleared without taking any further action.
Sunday, Nov. 22
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speed at County Road 81 and John Deere Lane. Driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Driver was transported back to the Rogers PD, cited, and released.
An officer was dispatched to a business located in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road S. for a harassment report. Officer spoke with the reporting party who got into an verbal altercation with another driver in the parking lot. Reporting party stated that she confronted the driver about parking in a no parking zone which led to a verbal exchange and ultimately the other party spitting on her vehicle. Reporting party did not wish to press charges, but wanted officer to be aware of the situation. Officer left a voicemail with the other party believed to be involved.
Wright County requested officers to check the welfare of a party at a residence on Superior Drive. Officers made contact with the homeowner who advised the party was not there and they had last seen the party two weeks prior. Wright County was advised.
