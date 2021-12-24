Monday, Dec. 13
An officer responded to a call of a car vs. deer accident on Territorial Road, just west of 141st Ave. While responding to the call, the officer observed two more deer run across the road in the same area where car debris from the crash was found. The front end of the car had moderate damage, but the car was drivable.
Sunday, Dec. 14
Officer stopped a vehicle that was traveling intermittently slow creating a traffic hazard on Main Street. The driver was experiencing mechanical problems heading to work nearby. Officer followed her to a nearby parking lot and she called for a ride.
Officer was dispatched to a burglary report at a commercial business. It was determined suspect(s) forced entry into a vehicle and a temporary structure on the property. There was a large amount of tools taken and vehicles that were in the structure were tampered with. The incident occurred on Dec. 11 between 0410-0730 hours.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Officer dispatched to a vehicle that drove up the railroad tracks at the intersection of Main Street and 129th Avenue. Officer contacted railroad company to stop train traffic. Tow company removed vehicle from tracks.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Officers were dispatched to a business where there was a shooting that took place located in the 1300 block by Commerce Blvd. All parties were identified.
CSO and SRO sat in crosswalk area monitoring driving conduct due to complaints located in the 12000 by Main Street.
A Rogers resident heard a loud boom and saw a wire down that was arcing near his home and out on the road in front of his home located in the 11000 block by Park Drive. The issue was likely weather related for the cause due to high winds. XCEL energy was summoned to the scene to fix same.
Friday, Dec. 17
A passerby reported four cars doing donuts in a school parking lot located in the 14000 by Orchid Ave. This was evident/confirmed from the fresh snow where in the vacant school lot, tracks were observed that led to a townhome development where many cars with consistent movement and snow covering were located unoccupied. Plates were ran, but nobody was spoken to or observed near the vehicles.
Officer was requested to assist Corcoran PD on a perimeter while officers used a K-9 to track two suspects located by Cain Road and County Road 30. Officer cleared once the suspects were taken into custody.
Officers responded to a business near the 20900 block of 135th Ave to pick up video evidence relating to a previous case.
Officers dispatched to a two vehicle property damage accident on westbound Interstate 94, where one of the driver’s was threatening the other. Officers remained on scene until State Patrol arrived on scene and handled the accident.
An officer was dispatched information from an anonymous party regarding someone driving without a license located in the 21000 block by John Milless Drive. The anonymous party then requested a call back from an Officer. Officers spoke to the reporting party regarding the individual driving without a license.
Caller reported his manager was driving without a valid license and had just left the business located in the 21000 block by John Milless Drive. Vehicle described as a silver Toyota Camry with no plate information given. Caller wanted to remain anonymous.
Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding the theft of a vehicle from a residence located in the 20700 block of Territorial Road.
Saturday, Dec. 18
K9 was requested to assist Fridley PD on a track of a fleeing suspect located by 57Th Ave Ne & University Ne. Minneapolis K9 responded and cleared Rogers K9 prior to responding.
A vehicle was observed snow covered and facing towards the wrong way of traffic on Brockton Lane near a park. There were visible footprints nearby also, and it was suspected that the vehicle was abandoned.
Sunday, Dec. 19
A vehicle lock-out was dispatched located in the 21000 block by Diamond Lake Road. The Driver signed the waiver form and requested her vehicle be opened. Officer opened same without damage.
Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm at a restaurant located in the 13000 block by Main St. Officers met with employees who stated the alarm tripped due to cleaning the oven. Fire was canceled by officers.
A suspicious vehicle was observed driving around the back sides of separate closed businesses located in the 14000 by Northdale Blvd. The driver explained that she was with the snow removal company for said properties and was verifying the work completed.
Dispatched to theft that occurred located in the 21000 block by Diamond Lake Road. Suspect left without paying for approximately $495 in clothing.
While on related traffic stop, officer was approached by another driver who was wanted to report a traffic complaint located in the 13000 block by Rogers Dr. Driver said that a semi-truck cut off several vehicles on Interstate 94 and was driving with its blinker on. Officer located the semi and its driver. Driver said he was getting a flat tire on his semi and had to exit.
Officers dispatched to an alarm at a business located in the 21700 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officers located an open door and cleared the business. Officer spoke with an employee who arrived on site shortly after officers and advised him.
Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 12000 block of Walter Drive, which was unknown, but suspected to be coming from a specific house. Officers did not hear any music and did not make contact with the residence that was suspected. It did have cars from multiple differing cities in the driveway and one parked out on the street.
