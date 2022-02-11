Monday, Feb. 31 - An officer stopped to check on two vehicles that were stopped on the shoulder of southbound Main Street at Diamond Lake Road S. and learned that a minor collision had occurred. No injuries were reported, and only minor damage was observed.
- Officer responded to a two-vehicle PD crash occurring on the 22400 block of Industrial Blvd. Both vehicles were drivable. One driver was cited for failing to drive with due care.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 - CSO was dispatched to a hot tub in the roadway off of Park Drive. Hot tub was in the shoulder on arrival. CSO messaged dispatch to have county maintenance remove the hot tub.
- Officer was dispatched to a minor PD hit and run in a parking lot located in the 13100 block Main St. The crash was observed by a witness and the involved vehicle failed to check the parked car for damage before leaving.
- Officer dispatched to a party in the lobby who was stating that someone identified themselves as a Rogers officer with badge No. 232, and asking to look at his vehicle as follow up on a potential hit and run located by Interstate 94 and Main. The reporting party was scared someone was after him. Officer called employee who stated he spoke with someone from the Minnesota State Patrol. Officer contacted State Patrol dispatch and spoke with Trooper 232 who verified he was investigating a hit and run.
Wednesday, Feb. 2 - CSO arranged to meet a Maple Grove CSO to transfer possession of a found driver’s license belonging to a Maple Grove resident from a previous case located in the 15000 block Grove Circle.
- Officer was dispatched to a theft of food and beverage at the gas station located in the 13000 block Main St.
- Officer responded to a forgery report phone call involving an unemployment scam located in the 20000 block County Road 81.
- Officer responded to a theft from auto report at a residence in the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd.
Thursday, Feb. 3 - Officers were dispatched on a report of a gas odor at a residence located in the 19700 block Prairieview Drive. Officers took as info and let Rogers Fire handle.
- CSO was notified of a stalled vehicle on roadway located in the 100 block Main St. N. Private tow was arranged, and driver was transported to their house.
- Officer was dispatched to a CO alarm at a residence in the 22200 block of 138th Ave. Rogers Fire Department handled.
- Officer was notified of a subject that wanted her old license plates disposed of in the 21000 block Industrial Ct. Plates were logged into evidence for disposal.
- Officer responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report located on County Road 81.
- Officer responded to a theft from auto report at a residence in the 19700 block of Maidstone Way.
- K-9 requested to assist Fridley PD on a first degree burglary where the homeowners were assaulted with a hammer located in the 1500 block Berne Road NE. While en route, officers located the suspect in a vehicle and pursued the vehicle (K-9 not involved in the vehicle pursuit.) K-9 was still requested to respond to the scene and complete an article search. Suspects wallet was located on the street just south of the victim’s residence.
- Officer came upon a vehicle in the ditch that had taken out a power pole, causing power lines to be strewn across the road located by 124th Ave and Brockton. Accident happened on Dayton side of the road. Dayton PD handled crash investigation. Officers assisted with traffic control.
Saturday, Feb. 5 - An officer found that the front gate at a storage facility was open located in the 14000 block James Road. It appeared that the power to the gate was not working and there was no sign of forced entry. The officer walked the interior and checked on the storage units and vehicle lot.
- An officer found an occupied car in the ditch on the east side of Brockton Lane, south of County Road 81 in Dayton. The driver said that she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. There was not any apparent damage to the car, but it was tuck in the snow.
- Officers dispatched to a gas odor at a residence in the 13600 block of Oakwood Drive. Rogers Fire handled.
Sunday, Feb. 6 - Officers were dispatched to an attempted theft at a Rogers grocery store located in the 13000 block Rogers Drive. The female suspect had fled and ultimately entered an awaiting vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The female was taken into custody for trespass and eventually released at the scene pending further investigation.
