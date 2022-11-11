Monday, Oct. 31
- An officer and police chief assisted with Hassan Elementary government day. The fourth grade classes were shown police equipment and vehicles, as well as a K9 demonstration.
- While taking a report of a separate incident, officers were advised of a theft that occurred from the back of a construction company’s trailer on the 13600 block of Marsh View Blvd.
- Officers took a report of theft of catalytic converters from a local business on the 11700 block of Justen Circle.
- Neighborhood Halloween patrol.
- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Main St. and John Deere Lane. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. The 29-year-old driver cited for driving after revocation.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Officer observed a suspicious occupied vehicle in an area of recent thefts and made contact. Drug paraphernalia was in plain view in the vehicle and a search was conducted where more paraphernalia and brass knuckles were located. Tools including a Sawzall were also located.
- Dispatched to a catalytic converter theft on the 11700 block of Justen Circle.
- Officers responded to a theft report at a business in the 21900 block of S. Diamond Lake Road.
- Dispatched to a lawn mower on fire on the 21300 block of Territorial Road. Arrived to find the lawn mower fully engulfed, after a pile of leaves got bunched up and started on fire underneath the mower. Rogers Fire responded and extinguished the flames.
- Dispatched to a stolen catalytic converter that occurred on Oct. 24 on the 12900 block of Weinand Circle.
- A married couple each called in and left a voicemail with City Hall regarding the use of Golf Carts in the City. Male half spoken to regarding Rogers City ordinance as it states. He inquired about other cities like Buffalo alleged to have a $5 sticker to purchase to be able to operate same within their jurisdiction. Advised how he can talk to the city on any ordinance changes.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- Police and fire assisted with an escort of the high school volleyball team from the high school to the entrance of the interstate, as they were enroute to section championships.
- Officers responded to a wire arcing on a power pole in the parking lot of a business on the 22100 block of Industrial Blvd. The power company was contacted to repair the issue.
Friday, Nov. 4
- Officer took a theft report regarding paid salary/monies to a fraudulent pretense/account, that was initiated via spoofed emails on the 12400 block of Ironwood Circle.
- Officers assisted in community policing efforts by leading a school sports team procession through town and onto I-94 for their sport activity.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- An off-duty employee approached an officer about a theft that just occurred with a male stealing vacuum cleaners and clothing on the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road. Showed a vehicle and license plate via photo. Vehicle was still parked in the lot and approached with a male in the open drivers door who had narcotics items in plain view. A 23-year-old male was taken into custody for felony theft and narcotics, and also had a felony theft warrant.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- A new construction check at an apartment building uncovered a window on the west side towards the rear that had been shattered out on the 19500 block of Territorial Road. There was high winds outside and no verification could be made from the cause, or if it was already known/discovered. A couple photos were taken for now in case it turns into a damage to property report.
- Officer responded to a theft of credit cards on the 21300 block of Church Ave.
- A vehicle fire was dispatched for a vehicle on westbound I-94 just east of Main St. The male driver had major mechanical issues in which there had been flames in the engine compartment, but they were already out upon officer arrival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.