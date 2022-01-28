Tuesday Jan. 18 - CSO dispatched to a loose cow in a field south of the 26000 block of 123rd Ave. RP stated that people were out in the field yesterday trying to herd the cow, but were unsuccessful. The RP also stated that they believed the cow belonged to someone in a neighboring city and were going to try and make contact with the potential animal owner. Advised to call back with any new information.
- Rogers PD front counter took a report of a missing dog in the 23000 block of Gardner Avenue. The animal owner described the dog as a 40 - 45 pound, black and white, Corgi-Lab mix named Poe. Dog does not have a collar on and is microchipped.
Friday, Jan. 21 - Officer responded to a report of multiple vehicles racing and doing donuts near the 14000 block of Orchid Avenue. Officer searched the area, but found no vehicles.
- An officer stopped to check on two vehicles that appeared to have just crashed and were blocking a lane of northbound Main Street at Diamond Lake Road S. One vehicle had been going too fast for conditions. The driver collided with the trailer that was being towed by the stopped vehicle. The striking vehicle sustained front end damage and was not operable. The trailer and hitch on the vehicle ahead were both damaged. No injuries were reported.
- Officer was dispatched to a theft report at an apartment complex located in the 20800 block County Road 81. A unknown male suspect was on surveillance taking a residents package delivery.
- Officer dispatched to a theft report from a business in the 14100 block of Northdale Boulevard.
Saturday, Jan. 22 - While on residential patrol, an officer observed several vehicles parked on the street on Gadwall Court, and there was fresh snow. The officer made a residential visit and spoke with the homeowner about the city ordinance on overnight parking. The homeowner had a number of guests at the house to watch football and most were now leaving. The officer asked the homeowner to park any remaining vehicles off the street so city plows could remove the snow.
- A party called to report an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway was tampered with located in the 11000 block Creekside Court. A garage door opener was taken from that vehicle. The RP stated his garage door was found partially opened in the morning. No property missing from the attached garage or vehicles parked inside. The opener was later found discarded in the yard.
- Officer dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in the 19300 block of Meadow View Lane. Keys were left in vehicle that was taken overnight.
- Officers assisted the MSP in writing a single car crash into the median eastbound I-94 near Hwy. 101. Officers were already in the area assisting on other crashes and directed the driver off the interstate to a gas station.
- Officers responded to a roll over crash with unknown injuries on Interstate 94. Officers arrived and found no injuries.
Sunday, Jan. 23 - Officers dispatched to a trespassing complaint at a business in the 20500 block of David Koch Avenue. Officer located suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Reporting party thought it was the same individual that has been trespassed, but the subject was not that person. Subject was going through dumpsters but did not take anything.
- Officer was dispatched to the area of Hassan Parkway and Park Drive. A homeowner was reporting a vehicle off road. Officer arrived and spoke with the driver who had family assisting in shoveling the area around the vehicle. The homeowner was concerned efforts to drive out could cause damage to her adjacent fence.
- Officer dispatched to a vehicle that went into the ditch and struck a sign located in the 13600 block Northdale Blvd. Driver had a friend pull the car out.
- Officer was dispatched to a fuel no pay report at a gas station on Diamond Lake Road S. The license plate number provided by the witness did not match the white colored SUV that was described.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.