Monday, Dec. 26
- Report of stolen vehicle information.
Monday, Dec. 26
- An officer came upon vehicle stalled out blocking the left lane at I-94 and Main St. Found to be having an issue where rear tire would lock up and not move.
- An officer came upon vehicle stalled out blocking the turn lane at Main St. and Industrial Blvd. The driver had vehicle overheat and unable to restart. Had trailer on, so was unable to push with squad.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- An officer assisted Maple Grove on a traffic stop which led to an arrest on Interstate 94 and Main St. A 43-year-old was cited.
Thursday, Dec. 29
- Officers responded to a traffic complaint in regards to a vehicle all over the road at Brockton Lane and Territorial Road. Officers located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. A citation was issued and the 37-year-old driver was transported home to her parents residence.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- CSO was dispatched to a found dog, not in custody on the 13300 block of Hynes Road. CSO checked social media and was able to locate the dog owner. CSO made contact with the owner of the dog who stated he had the dog in custody.
Sunday, Jan. 1
- An officer overheard State Patrol air a traffic complaint of two vehicles at a high rate of speed passing cars on the shoulder at I-94 and Main St. Officer located both vehicles and stopped them. Drivers admitted to their poor driving conduct. One driver cited for passing on the right, and the other cited for window tint violation.
