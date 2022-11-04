Monday, Oct. 24
- School Resource Officer was advised of a red pick up truck (license plate provided) that drives very fast and erratically at approximately 0650 hours, Monday through Friday. The reporting party stated the driver is younger male and he is very aggressive almost causing an accident. The truck comes from I-94 to 141st and then heads north on James Road. The reporting party is requesting extra patrol in the area.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- Officers responded to the report of an unwanted person at a business within the city. Staff stated a male had been in the store and sleeping since around 0500. Officers spoke to the male and advised him to leave the business.
- Officers responded to a local business for two theft reports which occurred over the last two weeks on the 21000 block of S. Diamond Lake Road. The alleged thefts occurred between Oct. 14 and 24. The suspects identities are not known.
- Officers were dispatched to vehicles racing in the parking lot of a church. Juvenile drivers of the vehicles admitted to racing and TPing another vehicle in the lot. Juveniles were given warnings and advised to clean up the toilet paper. Parents were contacted.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- Officers dispatched to a theft in progress at business in the 21100 block of John Milless Drive. Suspect driving a truck and trailer took tires off a vehicle. Officers located vehicle and placed the 41-year-old driver under arrest, who admitted to stealing the tires.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- An officer responded to a car theft report involving a Rogers City vehicle. Officer was advised the vehicle had been recovered in a business parking lot. No suspect information at this time.
- Officer responded to a trailer theft at a business located in the 14100 block of Northdale Blvd.
- Extra patrol was requested for a youth football game due to past concerns with involved teams parents towards the end of the games.
- Officer was dispatched to a business on the 20000 block of Rogers Drive for an assist with videos and reports being ready for pick-up. On scene it was determined that a business within a business had three theft reports that were unreported from three prior dates with three different suspects.
- CSO and Reserve were patrolling a park and noticed a vehicle parked in a disability parking space without a placard on the 13700 block of Bittersweet Lane. CSO made contact. Vehicle moved. CSO issued a written warning for the violation.
Friday, Oct. 28
- An officer responded to a driving complaint of a vehicle that was driving with a flat tire. Officer stopped vehicle who had heavy right side damage at Rogers Drive and Richard. Driver stated they hit a guard rail in Minneapolis. State Patrol advised and officer collected insurance information for state,
- Officers responded to alarm at business on the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road. Upon officers arrival the store employee reported a robbery. Upon further investigation it was determined to be an employee theft. Officers arrested an adult female.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Officers called a female regarding an incident that occurred at a restaurant the previous night. The female caller stated while she was dining at a local restaurant, a young child was choking on food and a waitress gave him abdominal thrusts and saved his life. The caller believed the waitress deserved more recognition than was given and asked if the police department could do anything. Caller was advised we would look into the incident and see what we could do.
- Officers received information from dispatch regarding a traffic complaint that was driving recklessly in the parking lot of a local business on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road 1X. The reporting party stated the vehicle’s driver was also acting in an aggressive manner and punched the hood of her vehicle. Officers were out of position at the time of the complaint, but have been investigating the incident and followed up.
- CSO was dispatched to a motorist assist on Territorial Road and 141st. Driver stated that he had a flat tire and had bystanders putting a spare on. CSO provided lights.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- An officer was dispatched to a theft of a case of water bottles that had just occurred out front of a business in the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Reporting party was a passerby and officer checked area but was unable to locate. Caller advised a male took the package of water bottles and had kids in the car.
- Officers were patrolling on a city road paralleling Interstate 94 when they observed two vehicles pulled over on the side of the interstate. Officers walked over to the fence which borders the interstate and asked the occupants if they were okay. They stated they were just changing a tire. Officers attempted to provide a tool, but did not have the right equipment to assist. A tow company arrived on-scene and rendered aid.
- Officer responded with Rogers Fire to the 22200 block of Orchid Avenue for a homeowner burning leaves. Rogers Fire handled call.
