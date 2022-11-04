Monday, Oct. 24

- School Resource Officer was advised of a red pick up truck (license plate provided) that drives very fast and erratically at approximately 0650 hours, Monday through Friday. The reporting party stated the driver is younger male and he is very aggressive almost causing an accident. The truck comes from I-94 to 141st and then heads north on James Road. The reporting party is requesting extra patrol in the area.

