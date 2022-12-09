Tuesday, Nov. 29
- An officer picked up theft report from a business in related case on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road.
- Rogers Police responded to assist Sate Patrol with a van and trailer that jackknifed and was blocking traffic on I-94 east of Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- A Rogers resident reported unsafe operation of snowmobiles crossing into another’s property over a construction fence at Ahlstrom Rad and Main St. Extra patrol to identify violator/s will be requested and notification of land owner for fence will be attempted. RP spoken to who gave the father’s name for the kids who were suspected of operating the sleds.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- A sergeant located a female with an alert for an harassment restraining order violation out of Burnsville. Officers arrested the 46-year-old female and transported her to a meet location where Burnsville PD took custody of her. Vehicle was impounded for safekeeping.
Friday, Dec. 2
- A Rogers business reported an ongoing felony theft scheme that has occurred with false purchase orders over a period of time, with products already having been delivered.
- An officer and CSO responded to a car fire at James Road and 141st St. Officer was able to put fire out with extinguisher. Rogers Fire Department did soak the engine compartment with foam to be safe. Officers assisted with moving property out of the vehicle into another.
- A driver stopped for stop sign violation at S. Diamond Lake Road and Commerce Blvd. Vehicle had a CARMAX plate on the rear. The 31-year-old driver was revoked. VIN showed vehicle not registered since 2019 and still had a lein. The vehicle was impounded and may be released with valid registration, proof of ownership, license plates or temp tag and valid driver.
- An off duty Rogers officer advised of a stalled vehicle near Main St. and 141st Ave. Officer located the vehicle and spoke with the driver who stated the vehicle’s battery died. Driver had son assisting in jump starting the vehicle. Able to start the vehicle but vehicle stalled out again. Officer assisted with moving the vehicle out of the roadway.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Officers assisted Wright County on a pursuit that had stopped on the I-94 off ramp to get onto Main Street. A 30-year-old was cited.
- Citation was issued to a 32-year-old for driving after suspension at S. Diamond Lake Road and Northdale Blvd.
- An officer noticed two vehicles parked backed into spaces in the parking lot blacked out after close on the 13600 block of Northdale Blvd. Officer spoke with them briefly just to check on them but did not ID them.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- An officer ran a routine license check on vehicle near Main St. and John Milless Drive. Officer observed the registered owner to have a revoked license. The 22-year-old driver failed to provide proof of insurance and due to past convictions was arrested for uninsured vehicle. Driver was transported to the Roger PD, booked, and released with a citation.
