A pair of armed robberies Nov. 17 and 18 left one man shot in Brooklyn Park.
Brooklyn Park police were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station the 9300 block of Zane Avenue at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 17.
According to the police department, the three juvenile males entered business, and two of them brandished firearms and demanded money. The took both money and tobacco products and left.
The scene was processed by Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigation team.
Police believe that the suspects were involved in another robbery earlier in the night in Champlin. The incidents remain under investigation.
In a second incident, officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 8500 block of Jefferson Lane North. Upon arrival, officers found that the business had been robbed at gunpoint.
During the robbery, an adult male was shot once in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for the non-life-threatening wound.
The scene was processed by Hennepin County’s Crime Scene Investigation team, and the incident remains under investigation.
