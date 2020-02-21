The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in January 2020.
Arrests
A 40-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for driving after revocation. He was released with a citation.
A 27-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for a misdemeanor DWI warrant. She was released on bail.
A 45-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a felony narcotics warrant. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 26-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for driving after revocation. She was released with a citation.
A 32-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for warrants: violating a no contact order and DWI. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 26-year-old South Saint Paul woman was arrested for felony check forgery. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 26-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for driving after suspension. He was released with a citation.
A 29-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for a misdemeanor theft warrant and driving after revocation. He was transported and booked at Anoka County Jail.
A 52-year-old New Brighton man was arrested for a Ramsey County domestic assault warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested DWI. She was booked and released pending a criminal complaint.
A 31-year-old Osseo man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 50-year-old Osseo man was arrested for DWI. He was booked and released pending a criminal complaint.
A 34-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for DWI. He was booked and released pending criminal complaint.
Incidents
An officer responded to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for fire alarms sounding. The officer discovered burned food in an apartment. There was no fire.
Officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue N.E. on a complaint of a loud party. Officers advised the homeowner of the complaint and resolved the issue without further incident.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for a domestic dispute. The tenants were arguing over relationship issues. Officers found that the dispute was verbal only, and no assault took place. The situation was mediated and both parties were given resources on how to manage future domestic incidents.
An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle theft report to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive. The vehicle was later recovered in the city of Coon Rapids, occupied by two suspects who are now facing charges for possession of stolen property.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report that occurred on the 200 block of Central Avenue. The complaint alleged that an employee embezzled upwards of $12,000. Officers identified the suspect and subpoenaed his bank records, along with procuring video evidence of him depositing funds at his financial institution. The suspect was located, mirandized, and interviewed about the theft. The suspect admitted to the theft and is now facing felony theft charges.
An officer responded to a complaint of a harassment restraining order violation; electronic communication. The officer identified the suspect and confirmed that the court order was in force. A criminal complaint was submitted for the violation.
Officers were dispatched to a forgery report on the 400 block of County Road 81 Service Road W. The complaint alleged that three vehicles had been purchased with fraudulent identification and documents. The vehicles were entered as stolen. At this time two of three vehicles have been recovered. This incident is still under investigation.
Accidents
An officer responded to a single-vehicle property damage accident on the 100 block of First Avenue N.W. The vehicle collided with road debris. The officer facilitated the exchange of information.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage; hit-and-run accident on the 400 block of Third Street S.E. The striking vehicle was identified and a criminal complaint was filed.
An officer was dispatched to the 10 block of Second Street N.W. for a two-vehicle property damage accident. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Central Avenue for a two-vehicle property damage accident. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
An officer responded to two-vehicle property damage; hit-and-run accident on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue N.E. The striking vehicle collided with a parked car. After investigating there was not enough evidence to identify a suspect. There were no witnesses to the crash.
An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Central Avenue for a two-vehicle property damage accident. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Sixth Avenue N.E. for a two-vehicle property damage accident. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
