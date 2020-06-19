The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in May 2020.
Arrests
A 29-year-old Osseo man was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was released with a citation.
A 63-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 26-year-old Osseo man was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 53-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was released with a citation.
A 22-year-old Mounds View man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 33-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for obstructing the legal process with force and disorderly conduct. She was transported and booked at Hennepin county jail.
A 50-year-old woman was arrested for fifth degree domestic assault. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 29-year-old Osseo man was arrested for a gross misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 48-year-old Osseo man arrested for second degree assault. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 53-year-old Osseo man was arrested for fifth degree assault He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 21-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fifth degree assault. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
Incidents
An officer responded to the 200 block of First Avenue NW on a loud party complaint. The officer encountered approximately eight people outside listening to music and playing a yard game. The parties involved were advised of the complaint and verbally warned by the officer. There were no criminal charges.
An officer was dispatched a harassment complaint for unwanted phone calls and text messages. The officer found that both parties were culpable and were advised to cease communications. The officer provided each party with information on how to obtain a harassment restraining order.
An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Eighth Avenue NE for a theft from auto report. Sometime overnight the victim’s unsecured vehicle was accessed, and two financial transaction cards were taken from the center console. The cards were later used in Minneapolis. There were no witnesses. This investigation was closed pending further information.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person looking in the windows of vehicles at a closed business. Officers checked the area and found that none of the vehicles appeared to have been tampered with. The suspect was located of foot a short while later. After an investigation, the suspect was cited for petty misdemeanor drug possession. There were no other charges.
An officer was dispatched to a complaint of customer trouble at the 400 block of County Road 81 Service Road W. The suspect, who had previously pawned his daughter’s iPod, was upset that he wasn’t informed that the item had sold. He wanted to by it back. The officer mediated the situation. There were no criminal charges.
Officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue NE for a report of a domestic assault. Officers found the two females involved were cousins and had gotten in to a verbal argument, which escalated in to a brief physical altercation. After an investigation officers determined that no crime had occurred. Officers medicated the situation and the parties separated for the evening.
Officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism at the 300 block of Second Avenue NW. The officers found that several areas of the building and sidewalk had been spray painted. There were no witnesses and suspects were unable to be developed from camera footage. This incident was closed pending further information.
An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street SE and County Road 81 after noticing the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with no lights on. During the officer’s investigation he learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in a dispute and a physical altercation may have occurred. The situation was mediated by officer’s and the parties were separated from the vehicle. After further investigation the officer determined an assault did occur and filed a criminal complaint.
Accidents
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage hit-and-run accident at the 400 block of County Road 81 Service Road W. Following an investigation, a suspect was identified and a criminal complaint was filed.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and Sixth Street NE. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.