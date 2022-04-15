- The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in March 2022.
Traffic Arrests/Citations
- A 38-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for extreme speed. She was released pending a formal complaint.
- A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a revoked license. Released with a citation.
- A 32-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for driving with a revoked license. Released with a citation.
- A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation. Released with a citation.
- A 30-year old Brooklyn Center female was arrested for driving with a revoked license. Released with a citation.
- A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving with a revoked license, an open bottle, and no proof of insurance. Released with a citation.
- A 16-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested following a short pursuit for extreme speed and no driver’s license. Released to a parent with a citation.
- A 43-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Released with a citation.
- A 22-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested following a short pursuit for driving without a license. Released with a citation.
- A 41-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for driving with a revoked license. Released with a citation. - A 22-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for driving after suspension. Released with a citation.
- A 28-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for driving after suspension. Released with a citation.
- A 24-yea- old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after suspension. HReleased with a citation.
Incidents
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a cell phone theft on the 600 block of North Oaks Drive. Investigation is ongoing.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a gas drive off in the 100 block of Central Ave. Information was taken for the vehicle description and registered owner. An investigation is pending.
- Officers were dispatched to report an individual down and not breathing in the 500 block of Second Street SE. It was determined that the individual was deceased. No evidence of foul play.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of First Street NE regarding an ongoing issue with loud vehicles. A citation was issued.
- Officers were dispatched to an unconscious individual in the 600 block of Central Ave. The individual was determined to be deceased. No evidence of foul play.
- Officers were dispatched to a theft in the 200 block of Fourth Ave. SE. Officers attempted to locate a suspect who did not pay their tab but could not find the individual pending further investigation.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious individual seen on camera in the backyard of a property on the 200 block of Fifth Ave. NE. The area was checked, and the home was confirmed to be secure. Individual unable to be located.
- Officers dispatched to a taxi no pay in the 10 block of Eighth Ave. NE. The individual eventually responded to officers attempting to make contact at the door and paid their fare.
- Officers located damage to the Osseo Community Room following an event. Information was forwarded to the rental coordinator with the city.
- Officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 200 block of Fourth Ave. SE. The individual was assisted until the family could pick them up.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Eighth Ave. NE. An unknown individual was pounding on the door, and the residents did not want the person there. The individual fled after stealing some patio furniture. Unable to be located.
- Officers located an individual slumped over in their vehicle in the 600 block of North Oaks Drive. The individual stated they had fallen asleep while smoking in their vehicle since they didn’t smoke indoors. After further investigation, the individual was released and found no evidence of obvious impairment.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of an individual having a mental health crisis in the 300 block of Central Ave. Officers were able to assist the individual until the family could take care of them.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a welfare check in the 300 block of Second Street for an individual who had not been heard from in several hours. Officers located the individual who had fallen from a height and was deceased. No evidence of foul play.
- Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up and determined a verbal altercation was going on in the 100 block of Fifth Ave. SE. Officers mediated the situation.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a welfare check on an individual having a mental health crisis in the 200 block of County Road 81. Officers were able to assist until paramedics arrived.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a welfare check in the 600 block of Central Ave. on an elderly individual who needed assistance with making a medical appointment. Officers assisted.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical domestic in the 300 block of Second Ave. NW. There were no severe injuries to the victim, and an arrest alert was issued for the suspect. A complaint was submitted for misdemeanor domestic assault charges.
- Officers were dispatched to an unwanted individual in the 300 block of Central Ave. The individual was removed without issue.
- Officers were dispatched to a domestic in the 300 block of Seventh Ave. between intoxicated adults. Police mediated the situation, and no charges were issued.
Accidents
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Central Ave. and Second Street NE.
- Officers took a report of an unwitnessed property damage accident that possibly occurred in the 600 block of North Oaks Drive. It was unable to be determined who the striking vehicle was.
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the 300 block of Fifth Ave.
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Jefferson Hwy. and 93rd Ave. N.
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the 300 block of Central Ave.
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Third Stree SE and Fifth Ave SE.
Summary
- Officers were dispatched to 46 various medicals and to 13 various alarm calls.
- Officers were dispatched a total of 837 calls for service in the month.
