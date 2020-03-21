The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in February 2020.
Arrests
A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation- inimical to public safety. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 33-year-old Saint Louis Park man was arrested for driving after cancellation; inimical to public safety. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
An 18-year-old Crystal woman was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was released with a citation.
A 19-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 45-year-old Blaine man was arrested for two felony narcotic warrants, obstructing the legal process, and giving false information to a peace officer. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for two Hennepin County felony warrants: terroristic threats and narcotics, and a Becker County misdemeanor warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 26-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of stolen property and a Hennepin County misdemeanor warrant. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 42-year-old Spring Park man was arrested for DWI. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 32-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for obstructing the legal process by force and two Hennepin County misdemeanor warrants. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 48-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Incidents
An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Third Avenue NE for a domestic dispute. A couple had just broken off their relationship and were arguing. Officers mediated the situation and the couple voluntarily separated for the night. No assault took place. There are no criminal charges.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Sixth Avenue NE for a report of a domestic in progress. The reporting party could hear yelling coming from the apartment. Officers made contact with the male and female occupants of the apartment. The male explained that he was the one yelling and screaming. He stated that while lying in bed their pet cat relentlessly started biting and scratching his foot. The officers did examine the male’s foot and observed fresh injuries consistent with a cat attack. There was no evidence a domestic assault occurred.
Officers responded to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for a trespassing complaint. Property management stated that two unwanted people were staying at the apartment complex. Neither were on a lease. Both subjects were trespassed from the property for one year.
Officers were dispatched to an assault report at the 200 block of Fourth Avenue SE. A physical fight broke out after a group of patrons began arguing. Officer identified all parties involved. One suspect is being charged with disorderly conduct.
An officer responded to the 10 block of Seventh Avenue SE for an unwanted guest in an apartment. The officer mediated the situation and the guest left cooperatively.
An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for damage to property that occurred overnight. An unknown suspect scratched a vehicle along the entire driver’s side. The officer documented the scene. There were no witnesses.
An officer responded to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for a physical domestic with a knife. A couple were in a verbal argument that turned physical. The suspect removed a kitchen knife from a knife block and a struggle took place. During the struggle the victim’s hand was cut by the knife. The victim was able to secure the knife, and knife block, and leave the apartment. After examining the evidence the officer arrested the suspect for second degree assault.
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Central Avenue for a landlord and tenant civil dispute. The landlord accused the tenant, and contractor, of theft and causing damage to the property. The tenant accused the landlord of non-payment of work completed and breach of contract. The officer mediated the argument and stood-by while the tenant moved out.
An officer responded to the 300 block of Second Street SE for an unwanted person in an apartment. The complainant, the suspect’s mother, stated her son recently moved in, was doing drugs, and acting strangely. At one point, she stated the suspect stood on a chair and put numerous dollops of toothpaste on the ceiling. The officer spoke with both parties and the suspect removed himself from the property. No crime occurred.
Accidents
An officer was dispatched to the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW for a two-vehicle property damage accident. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 81 and Third Street SE for a two-vehicle property damage accident. Officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of County Road 81 for a two-vehicle property damage accident. Officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
