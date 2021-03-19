The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in February 2021.
Arrests
A 42-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 40-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for a Hennepin County misdemeanor warrant. She was released with a new court date.
A 47-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and an Anoka County misdemeanor warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
Incidents
An officer responded to a theft report in the 300 block of County Road 81 Service Road W. The victim reported that his license plates were stolen from his vehicle sometime during a two-week period. The vehicle had been parked and not driven during that time. There were no witnesses to the theft. The license plates were entered as stolen.
An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Fourth Avenue SE on a disturbance. The complainant said that a male and female were arguing across the street. They witnessed the male using a snowblower to throw snow towards the female. The victim reported that the argument started after the suspect blew snow on her car. No assault took place. The officer mediated the situation. There were no criminal charges.
An officer responded to the 100 block of Seventh Avenue NE for a dispute between landlord and tenant. The claimed landlord was actually a sub-leasee attempting to collect rent money from his own tenant who he allowed to use a room on a handshake agreement. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other until the property owner could weight in. No crime occurred.
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Central Avenue for a theft that had just occurred. The victim reported leaving his wallet at a dining table while he excused himself to use the restroom. When he returned the wallet was missing. The suspect used, or attempted, to use the stolen banks cards at several different stores. The suspect, days later, was arrested for again attempting to use the bank cards. This time however, he was at a bank branch inside the concourse of the Hennepin County Government Center. He was easily apprehended.
An officer responded to the 200-block of County Road 81 Service Road W for a theft of a catalytic converter. The theft was reported to have occurred sometime during a two-week period when the vehicle was not in use. There were no witnesses.
Accidents
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the 10 block of Fourth Street NW. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information. One driver was cited for violating an instruction permit.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at the intersection of County Road 81 and First Avenue NW. The officer managed the crash scene and rendered aid to injured occupants. Three occupants of the same vehicle were transported to the hospital. A driver examination request was submitted for the driver of the striking vehicle.
