The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in June 2020.
Arrests
A 28-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was released with a citation.
A 27-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for possession of narcotics and fleeing in a motor vehicle. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of narcotics. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 31-year-old Ham Lake woman was arrested for DWI. She was released following evidentiary testing and booking; pending criminal complaint.
A 39-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 42-year-old Osseo man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 27-year-old Osseo man was arrested for a Hennepin County gross misdemeanor warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 45-year-old Osseo man was arrested for a Dakota County gross misdemeanor warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 58-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for DWI. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail following evidentiary testing.
A 36-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for a Sherburne County felony warrant and a Wright County felony warrant. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
Incidents
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for a domestic disturbance. The reporting party heard yelling and the sound of items being thrown. Officers were not able to substantiate if anything had been thrown, and there were no apparent injuries to either party. After mediating the situation Officers determined that no assault had occurred. There were no criminal charges.
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of First Avenue NW on a harassment complaint. The victim reported receiving several unwanted text messages, phone called, and social media messages from an ex-boyfriend. The officer provided the victim with resources on how to obtain a court order. There were no criminal charges.
While on patrol, officers encountered an individual walking in the middle of Third Street SE carrying what appeared to be a liquor bottle. The officers made contact and learned that the individual was drinking to excess due to recent life and family changes. His sober counter part was also at the scene, but was having difficulty persuading him to go home. The officers were able to mediate the situation and the man was transported home without incident. There were no criminal charges.
An officer responded to the 200 block of Broadway Street East for a residential intrusion alarm covering a window. The officer found that all doors were secure and windows intact. There were no other signs of attempted entry or disturbances on the property.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of First Avenue NE for a disturbance occurring after a property dispute. The complainant stated that their daughter is being evicted from the home and can retrieve her property only during scheduled hours. The suspect attempted to access the property off schedule which started a verbal argument. The officers mediated the situation and sent the suspect on her way. There were no criminal charges.
An officer responded to the 800 block of Broadway Street E for a trespassing complaint. The officer identified two people on the property using exterior power outlets to charge their phones. Both parties were issued trespass notices and instructed to leave. There were no criminal charges.
An officer was dispatched to the 10 block of Sixth Street NW for a theft from auto. The victim reported that during the overnight hours her unsecure vehicle was accessed, and several items were missing. The vehicle was in a secure parking garage. During the investigation CCTV video footage showed a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche and two suspects inside the building. Both suspects were concealing their identity. It is unknown how they accessed the building. This investigation is ongoing.
Accidents
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the 500 block of Third Avenue NW. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of County Road 81 and Central Avenue. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information. One driver was issued a citation for a moving violation.
