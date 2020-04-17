The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in March 2020.
Arrests
A 29-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 51-year-old Crystal man was arrested for third degree DWI. He was booked and released from the Osseo Police Department following evidentiary testing.
A 26-year-old Osseo man was arrested for third degree DWI, a misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant, and driving after revocation. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 24-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 23-year-old Monticello man was arrested for fourth degree DWI. He was booked and released from the Osseo Police Department following evidentiary testing.
A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth degree sale of a controlled substance. He was transported and booked at Hennepin county jail.
A 32-year-old South Saint Paul man was arrested for a misdemeanor Dakota County warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 31-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for a Hennepin County misdemeanor domestic assault warrant. She was transported and booked at Brooklyn Park Police Department.
A 66-year-old New Hope man was arrested for DWI, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, and possession of stolen property. He was transported to Hennepin County jail and booked.
A 28-year-old Osseo man was arrested for possession of narcotics. He was transported and booked at Hennepin county jail.
A 42-year-old Osseo man was arrested for domestic assault. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
Incidents
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Eighth Avenue NE for a suspicious person. The reporting party stated that a male was walking on the edge of the road, stopping, and punching holes in the snowbank. They believed that he was hiding something. The officer checked the disturbed areas, but did not locate anything. After the snow began to melt the officer returned to check the area again and located drug paraphernalia in the snowbank.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Regan Lane on a complaint of unwanted people on the property. Officers located two individuals matching the description; walking away from the area. They were trespassed from the property for a period of one year. There were no criminal charges.
An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Central Avenue for a theft of merchandise. Following an investigation there was not sufficient evidence to identify the suspects. There were no criminal charges.
Officers responded to an audible intrusion alarm at a business in the 400 block of County Road 81 Service Road West. The premises was found to be secure. The cause of the alarm is unknown.
Officers were dispatched to an alley in the 200 block of Third Street NE for a disturbance; people arguing loudly. The officer contacted two individuals and learned that the argument was verbal only and no physical violence had occurred. One of the suspects was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for the offense.
An officer responded to the 100 block of Eighth Avenue NE for a disturbance. The complainant stated that a woman was outside yelling and screaming. The officer mediated the situation and verbally warned the suspect. There were no criminal charges.
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Third Street NE for a disturbance; people arguing loudly. The officer encountered two people and identified them as the suspects. The officer learned that the dispute was verbal only and no physical violence occurred. The officer mediated the argument and verbally warned the suspects before sending them on their way. There were no criminal charges.
An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Central Avenue on a trespassing complaint. Two suspects who had previously been trespassed returned to the property. Following an investigation both parties were criminally charged with trespassing.
An officer responded to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for a theft from auto report. The victim stated that sometime over night an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and took $30; disturbing the remaining contents in the process. The officer found no damage to the vehicle or other physical evidence. There were no witnesses or cameras in the area. The investigation was closed pending further information.
An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Central Avenue for a theft that had just occurred. The victim stated her purse was stolen after being left unattended. The investigation is ongoing and suspects have been developed.
Officers were dispatched to several residences in the northeast residentials for package thefts. Each of the victims had packages taken from their front step. There were not witnesses to any of the thefts.
Accidents
There were no traffic accidents that occurred in Osseo during the month of March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.