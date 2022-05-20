- The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in Osseo in April.
Traffic Arrests/Citations
- A 22-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and released for driving after suspension.
- A 23-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was cited and released for driving after revocation.
- A 43-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and released for driving after suspension and no motor vehicle insurance.
- A 19-year-old Maple Grove man was cited and released for an instruction permit violation.
- A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was cited and released for speeding and no drivers license.
- A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and released for expired motor vehicle registration.
- A 29-year-old Blaine woman was cited and released for driving after suspension.
- A 28-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and released for speeding.
- A 29-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was cited and released for driving after suspension and no insurance.
- A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation.
- A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and released for speeding.
- A 32-year-old Monticello woman was cited and released for expired vehicle registration.
- A 40-year-old Ramsey man was cited and released for driving after suspension.
- An 18-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was cited and released for failure to obey a traffic device, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and a curfew violation.
- A 43-year-old Rockford man was cited and released for driving after revocation.
- A 25-year-old Maple Grove man was cited and released for expired vehicle registration.
- A 30-year-old Orlando man was cited and released for speeding.
- A 31-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and released for speeding.
- A 31-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop for a violation of the cell phone hands-free law.
- An 18-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was cited and released for driving after suspension and expired vehicle registration.
- A 28-year-old Plymouth woman was cited and released for driving after suspension.
- A 28-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was cited and released for driving without a license.
- A 44-year-old Minneapolis man was cited and released for driving after revocation.
- A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was cited and released for driving after revocation.
- A 68-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and released for driving after cancellation.
- A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and released for driving after revocation.
- A 23-year-old Brooklyn Center man was cited and released for driving after revocation.
- A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man and a 20-year old Maple Grove woman were cited and released for multiple violations including driving without a license, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
- A 16-year-old Minneapolis man was cited and released for driving without a license and careless driving.
- A 17-year-old Maple Grove man was cited and released for violation of the cell phone hands-free law.
- A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited and release for driving without a license.
- A 23-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a warrant and obstruction following a traffic stop.
Incidents
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal domestic in the 300 block of Seventh Ave. SE. Officers mediated the situation.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the 300 block of County Road 81 Service Road W. The investigation is ongoing.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of an individual having a mental health crisis in the 200 block of Fourth Ave. SE. Officers were able to provide assistance until paramedics arrived.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a found pink and black backpack at the annual city Easter Egg Hunt. Officers looked great modeling the bag until its owner was located.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a welfare check in the 100 block of Regan Lane. It was determined the individual was deceased, there was no evidence of foul play.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of an individual down unknown if they were conscious or breathing in the 10 block of Sixth St. NE. The individual was intoxicated and had a minor injury. Officers were able to provide assistance until paramedics arrived.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen motor vehicle and the theft of auto parts in the 400 block of County Road 81 Service Road W. The investigation is ongoing.
- Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Seventh Ave. SE on a report of a mental health situation. On arrival, it was determined that a physical domestic altercation had occurred. A complaint was submitted for misdemeanor domestic assault charges.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a gas drive off in the 100 block of Central Ave. Information was taken for the vehicle description and registered owner. Individuals were contacted and made payment.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of stolen tires in the 20 block of Sixth St. NW. Information was taken and the investigation is ongoing.
- Officers were dispatched to an attempted theft of catalytic converter in the 100 block of Fourth Ave. NE. Information was taken and the investigation is ongoing.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the 600block of Second Ave. NE. All individuals were accounted for and uninjured, and the fire was extinguished by Osseo Fire.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a gas drive off in the 100 block of Central Ave. The driver was advised to pay the difference between pre-pay and what was actually pumped or be charged with theft. The investigation is ongoing.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a gas drive off in the 100 block of Central Ave. Information was taken for the vehicle description and registered owner. Individuals were contacted and made payment.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic in the 300 block of Seventh Ave. SE. Officers determined one of the individuals was experiencing a mental health crisis and Officers mediated the situation and were able to provide assistance until paramedics arrived.
- While Officers were on routine patrol, an individual was observed sprinting across County Road 81 in the dark and headed towards an oncoming train. The individual diverted for the ditch and Officers eventually located the male experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers were able to provide assistance until paramedics arrived.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a runaway and possible stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Sixth Ave. NE. Officers were able to locate both the runaway and the vehicle and both were returned safely home.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifter in the 300 block of Central Ave. The individual was cited and trespassed.
- Officers were dispatched to a several reports of thefts of catalytic convertor in the 600 block of North Oaks Drive. Investigations are ongoing.
- Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious persons in the 400 block of Second Ave. NE. Officers made contact with the individuals who had valid solicitation permits for Maple Grove and were advised they had crossed into Osseo.
Accidents
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Central Ave and Second St. NE. The officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 300 block of Count Road 81 Service Road E. The Officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
- Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle injury accident in the 300 block of Second Ave. NW. The officers managed the crash scene and a state accident report was completed.
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of 93rd Ave. and First St. NE. The officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the 50 block of Central Ave. The officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
- Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury accident in the 400-block of County Road 81. Officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
Summary
- Officers were dispatched to 33 various medicals.
- Officers were dispatched to 2 various alarm calls.
- Officers were dispatched a total of calls for 721 service in the month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.