The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in April 2020.
Arrests
A 35-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 42-year-old Osseo man was arrested for DWI. He was released from custody following evidentiary testing.
A 33-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for trespassing She was released with a citation.
A 74-year-old Osseo man was arrested for DWI. He was released from custody following evidentiary testing.
A 34-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for a misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant. She posted bail and was released with a court date.
A 32-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 45-year-old Osseo man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was charged by criminal complaint.
A 27-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for second degree assault. She was transported and booked at the Hennepin County Jail.
An 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 27-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for terroristic threats. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 32-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 26-year-old Osseo man was arrested for domestic assault. He was transported and booked at the Hennepin County Jail.
A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for theft and two Hennepin County misdemeanor warrants. She posted cash bail, and was released with a citation and court date.
A 36-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for DWI. He was released from custody following evidentiary testing.
Incidents
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for a burglary in progress. The reporting party stated that a vehicle had drove from the street to the grass and parked next to the building. Three individuals were seen transferring items out of an apartment window and then loading them in to the vehicle. Officers apprehended one of the suspects and learned that they were tenants of the apartment and were moving out. All involved parties were located and checked clear. There was no crime.
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Broadway Street West for a theft from auto. The victim found her vehicle with the passenger side window smashed out. A small purse was taken. The suspect later attempted to use a bank card, but the transaction was declined. There were no witnesses or cameras in the area. This incident has been closed pending further information.
Officers were dispatched to the 8600 block of Jefferson Highway N. for two suspicious people loitering alongside a business. Both parties were identified by officers and trespassed from the premises for one year. There were no criminal charges.
Officers responded to a business intrusion alarm at the 500 block of Central Avenue. The alarm covered interior motion. The officers checked the business and found that it was secure; false alarm.
An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Broadway Street E on a report of harassing text messages. The complainant stated that they had a disagreement with a former neighbor, and they will not stop sending them text messages. The officer provided the complainant information of how to obtain a harassment restraining order. The officer contacted the suspect and verbally warned them. There were no criminal charges.
An officer responded to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive on a report of an attempted theft. Three laundry machines were damaged during an attempt to force open the change lock box. The thief was unsuccessful. There were no witnesses or cameras. This incident was closed pending further information.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Second Street NE for a report of a physical domestic. The officers found a couple arguing over property. It was determined that no assault occurred. The officers mediated the situation. There were no criminal charges.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Sixth Avenue NE for damage to property that had just occurred. The reporting party stated that a woman had broke a window to his residence. When officers arrived; they found the extremely intoxicated suspect covered in blood. She was upset about some on-street parking issues with the neighbors and decided to take it out on their door; cutting herself in the process. The suspect will be criminally charged.
Accidents
There were no traffic accidents that occurred in Osseo during the month of April.
