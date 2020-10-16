The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in September 2020.
Arrests
A 21-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 62-year-old Osseo man was arrested for a Hennepin County gross misdemeanor DWI warrant. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 56-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was released pending formal complaint.
A 21-year-old Saint Michael man was arrested for theft. He was released with a citation.
A 46-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety and a Hennepin County gross misdemeanor warrant for the same offense. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 28-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for third degree DWI. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 58-year-old Saint Paul man was arrested for first degree DWI and driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for domestic assault. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 25-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for domestic assault. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
Incidents
An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Central Avenue for a theft from auto. The victim reported that he returned to his vehicle and noticed that his exhaust was very loud. The victim took the vehicle to a repair shop and learned that the catalytic converter had been removed from the vehicle. This case was closed pending further information.
An officer responded to the 100 block of Central Avenue for a complaint about an intoxicated customer. The witness reported that they believed the customer was under the influence of drugs or alcohol after watching him urinate into a mop bucket. The witness was unable to record the correct license plate number. This incident was closed pending further information.
An officer responded to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue NE on a report of car prowlers. The officer was able to locate a suspect and suspect vehicle based on a witness description. After further investigation the Officer was able to collect enough evidence to establish probable cause. Charges were submitted by formal complaint for tampering with a motor vehicle.
An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Third Avenue NE for a theft from auto. The vehicle reported that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole over $2,200 in salon equipment. The officer located a fingerprint that possibly belonged to the suspect. Hennepin County CSI processed the scene but was unable to collect any viable evidence. This incident was closed pending further information.
An officer responded to the 800 block of Broadway Street W for a forgery complaint. The victim reported that their son accepted a friend request on his X Box video game system. The requester asked for his account password so they could play games together. The victim unknowingly surrendered the password. The requester, and suspect, then used the password to access the victim’s X Box account and charged over $8,000 to the financial card on file. After an investigation, the suspect account was determined to be fictitious. The victim recovered their loss from their financial institution.
An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Central Avenue was damage to property and an attempted theft of an ATM machine. The reporting party noticed pry marks on the machine and fresh damage. The officer reviewed CCTV cameras and found that two suspects, wearing masks and dark colored clothing, attempted to force the ATM door open using tools. The suspects were unsuccessful. They were last seen leaving the area in a pickup truck; dragging a chain behind the vehicle. The officer located the suspect vehicle a short distance away unoccupied. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Eden Prairie. The vehicle was collected for evidence processing. This incident is under investigation.
Accidents
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at the intersection of County Road 81 and Fourth Avenue SE. One passenger sustained minor injuries. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information. One driver was cited for a moving violation.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and Second Street NE. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of First Avenue NE and Third Street NE. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information. Both drivers were cited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.