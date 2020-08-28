The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in July 2020.
Arrests
A 30-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 25-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was released with a citation.
A 33-year old Osseo woman was arrested for trespassing. She was released with a citation.
A 47-year-old St. Michael man was arrested for possession of narcotics, providing false information to a peace officer, and multiple felony warrants. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 26-year-old Chanhassan woman was arrested for possession of narcotics. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 45-year-old Osseo man was arrested for three Hennepin County warrants. He was released with a court date.
A 21-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for a misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant. She was released with a court date.
Incidents
An officer responded to the 100 block of Central Avenue for a theft that had just occurred. The suspect and vehicle were last seen heading eastbound. The vehicle was not located. A witness recorded the license plate, but the plate was assigned held for resale. The previous owner was contacted and informed the officer they no longer owned the vehicle. This case was closed without charges; pending further information.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report in the 200 block of First Avenue NE. The victim reported that sometime overnight a utility trailer was stolen from their driveway. There were no witnesses to the theft. The officer entered the trailer as stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Seventh Street NE for a domestic disturbance. Two people arguing about child custody. The officers mediated the situation. There were no criminal charges. Hennepin County Human Services was advised of the incident.
An officer responded to the 200 block of Fourth Avenue SE for a commercial intrusion alarm. The officer discovered and exterior door that had failed to latch closed. No other problems were found by the officer.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Fourth Street NE on a threat complaint. The complainant, a pedestrian, confronted a motorist about running a stop sign. The suspect made threats to physically assault him. No assault occurred and the complainant did not want to press charges. The incident was mediated by officers.
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NE for a vandalism report. The complainant stated that he was away from his residence for a few days and returned to find a political message spray painted on his sidewalk. The homeowner said he does not advertise his politics and is unaware of any suspect. No other witnesses on the block saw anything. This incident was closed pending further information.
An officer responded to the 100 block of Central Avenue for a theft. The suspect opened and used a personal hygiene product but refused to pay for it. A witness identified the suspect vehicle. After an investigation, the suspect was identified and cited for theft.
Accidents
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Third Street NE and Central Avenue. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Central Avenue. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information. One driver was arrested and released with a citation.
