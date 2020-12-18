The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in November 2020.
Arrests
A 45-year-old Champlin woman was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was released with a citation.
A 36-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a felony Washington County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 32-year-old New Hope man was arrested for DWI and obstructing the legal process. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 27-year-old Petersburg, Virginia, man was arrested for DWI. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 22-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for theft. He was released with a citation.
Incidents
An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for a theft from auto. The victim reported that a witness contacted her a reported that they saw a group of males jack up her vehicle and remove parts; later found to be the catalytic converter. The witness refused to identify themselves to her or speak with police. The incident was closed pending further information.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Central Avenue for an unwanted person at a business. The suspect entered the store and asked to use the phone. Employees allowed him to use the phone, after which he became upset and started swearing at them. A suspect was developed, but the witness was unable to identify them in a lineup. This incident was closed.
Officers were dispatched to a residential intrusion alarm in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue NE. Officers found that a handy man on site had removed the alarm panel from the wall while making repairs, setting the alarm off. No other problems were discovered.
An officer was dispatched to the 10300 block of County Road 81 for a theft from auto. Once on scene, the officer found that four vehicles had been broken in to and several items were missing. After an investigation, the officer determined the suspects to also be involved in a similar crime in Maple Grove. Based on CCTV video from the incident in Maple Grove four suspects and a suspect vehicle were developed. This incident is still under investigation.
An officer responded to the 600 block of Central Avenue for customer trouble at a business. The customer purchased a vehicle which almost immediately broke down after leaving the parking lot. She returned to the business and engaged in an argument with the owner. The officer mediated the situation and advised the customer to take her grievances to civil court.
Officers were dispatched to the 9900 block of County Road 81 for an aircraft incident. A single-engine aircraft landed safely on County Road 81. The pilot of the plane told officers that he lost fuel pressure and the engine would not re-start. The aircraft was towed to Crystal Airport and the incident was referred to the FAA.
An officer responded to the 400 block of County Road 81 for a car theft report. The victim, a rental car agency, reported that a vehicle was rented on Sept. 2 and had not been returned as of Nov. 19. The officer entered the vehicle as stolen. The vehicle was later recovered by Richfield Police Department and one male suspect was arrested.
Accidents
An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of County Road 81 and Third Street SE. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
