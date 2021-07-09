The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in June 2021.
Arrests
A 31-year-old New Hope man was arrested for second degree DWI. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 27-year-old Roseville man was arrested for fourth degree DWI. He was booked and released from the Osseo Police Department pending formal complaint.
A 29-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for second degree DWI. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 27-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was released with a citation.
A 26-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County jail.
A 36-year-old St. Michael man was arrested for third degree DWI. He was booked and released from the Osseo Police Department pending formal complaint.
Incidents
An officer responded to the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SE for a theft of a catalytic converter. The victim reported that the vehicle was parked outside. The theft was thought to have occurred during the overnight hours. There were no witnesses.
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of County Road 81 Service Road W. for car prowlers. A witness described a male attempting to enter vehicles in the parking lot. When they confronted them, the male ran to a vehicle and left the area. The witness was able to photograph the suspect and vehicle. The suspect has not yet been identified.
An officer was dispatched to a possible grass fire in the 600 block of Third Avenue NE. The officer found that an unattended lawnmower had been left next to a pile of burning rubbish and caught fire. No other damage occurred. The fire department extinguished the fire.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Central Avenue for a threat report. Two males were in a verbal confrontation and one of them stated that after he leaves, he will come back and kill everybody. Two days later, the officer located and identified the suspect. He denied the allegations. The suspect was trespassed from the property where the incident occurred.
An officer responded to the 600 block of North Oaks Drive for a burglary report. The victim reported that sometime over a two-day period his garage was broken in to and a backpack was stolen. The backpack contained sensitive documents including financial transition cards. The officer determined where the cards were used and was able to obtain video footage of the suspects. They have not yet been identified. This case is still under investigation.
Accidents
Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of County Road 81 and Fourth Street SE. The officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of First Avenue NE and Third Street NE. The officer managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and 93rd Avenue N. The officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
