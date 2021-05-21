The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Osseo in April 2021.
Arrests
A 59-year-old Osseo woman was arrested for trespassing. She was released with a citation.
A 36-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He was released with a citation.
A 39-year-old Champlin woman was arrested for third degree DWI, test refusal. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 26-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 44-year-old Crystal man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 58-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for third degree DWI, test refusal. She was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
A 57-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for a misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant. He was released with a new court date.
A 32-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving with a canceled driver’s license – inimical to public safety. He was transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Incidents
Officers responded to the 200 block of First Avenue NW for a complaint of a disturbance. The complainant informed officers that a couple was arguing loudly in an apartment. The officer made contact with the suspects and was able to mediate the situation. It was found that no assault occurred. There were no criminal charges.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Third Avenue NE for a physical domestic. When the officers arrived, one of the suspects had already left the area. The officers learned that the couple was in a verbal argument that turned in to a physical altercation before leaving their apartment in their vehicles. The other suspect was located. Both admitted to physically striking each other. A complaint was submitted for domestic assault charges.
Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of First Avenue NW. Officers found a group of residents gathered around a bonfire having a party. They were advised of the complaint. One partygoer was transported home as they were in no condition to drive. There were no charges.
An officer responded to the 100 block of Second Avenue NE for a theft of license plates. There were no witnesses to the theft. The license plates were entered as “stolen.”
An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Seventh Avenue SE for a domestic. The officer found that no assault occurred, and the altercation was verbal only. The officer mediated the situation. There were no criminal charges.
Accidents
Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle personal injury accident at 10 block of Sixth Street NW. Officers rendered aid and managed the crash scene. The driver was transported to the hospital.
Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of County Road 81 and Third Street SE. The officers managed the crash scene and facilitated the exchange of information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.