The following events were reported in March by the Osseo Fire Department.

The department responded to four fire calls, 12 EMS calls, and four mutual aid calls.

There was training for: Emergency Medical Responder annual refresher training, and cardiac risk and mitigation training.

Other activities the department participated in: North Suburban Emergency Management Planning group meeting, annual testing and servicing of pumps and trucks, internal job posting, Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, and a joint operations civil unrest planning meeting.

