The following events were reported in March by the Osseo Fire Department.
The department responded to four fire calls, 12 EMS calls, and four mutual aid calls.
There was training for: Emergency Medical Responder annual refresher training, and cardiac risk and mitigation training.
Other activities the department participated in: North Suburban Emergency Management Planning group meeting, annual testing and servicing of pumps and trucks, internal job posting, Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, and a joint operations civil unrest planning meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.