- Report for activity in February

Fires - 4 fire responses - one personal injury accident, one smoke indoors, one gas odor, and one assit.

EMS - 18 calls

Mutual aid - 4 calls - one to Brooklyn Park, one to Brooklyn Center, one to Champlin and one to Dayton.

Training - Water mapping in residential structures, and air entrainment by fire service hose streams.

Activities/other - Annual report to Osseo City Council, Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, and stand-by detail for Maple Grove Fire Department.

