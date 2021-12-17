The following events were reported in November by the Osseo Fire Department.

The department responded to seven fire calls, 16 EMS calls, and two mutual aid calls.

There was training for: search and rescue (maydays at training house), and rapid intervention teams at training house

Members of the department also participated in the Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association meeting and the new hire welcome meetings.

