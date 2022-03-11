- Report for activity in January

Fires - 4 fire responses - one business fire alarm, one school fire alarm, and two gas odors

EMS - 22 calls

Training - HazMat: Air monitoring/4-gas meters, blood-borne pathogens, right-to-know, and lock-out/tag-out.

Activities/other - Annual apparatus service and inspection, annual SCBA fit testing, and Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association meeting

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments