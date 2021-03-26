The following events were reported in February by the Osseo Fire Department.
The department responded to five fir calls, 13 EMS calls, and one mutual aid call to Brooklyn Center.
There was training for: building construction, Emergency Medical Responder annual refresher training, and HCFCA Virtual Seminar series.
Other activities the department participated in: Annual testing and servicing of breathing air compressor, Operation Safety Net, North Suburban Emergency Management Planning Group meeting, and DPS Emergency Communications Network webinar.
