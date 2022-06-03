- Report for activity in April

Fires - one house fire, one personal injury accident, one smoke indoors, one wire down, one apartment fire alarm, and one business alarm fire.

EMS - 12 calls

Mutual aid - 10 calls - eight to Brooklyn Park, one to Champlin, and one to New Hope.

Training - Pumping and handline training, and pre-plans and walk-through at Benedictine Living Community

Activities/other - Easter Egg Hunt, received and set up new multi-gas monitors, and reviewed applications and interviewed candidates for administrative assistant position.

