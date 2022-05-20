- Report for activity in March

Fires - 3 fire responses - one hazardous materials, one wire arcing, and one wire down

EMS - 25 calls

Mutual aid - 7 calls - four to Brooklyn Park, two to Brooklyn Center, and one to Dayton.

Training - Search and rescue training at city house on Fourth Street, and active shooter training

Activities/other - Planning meeting for hydrant testing project, Public Safety Advisory Committee meeting, and Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association meeting

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments