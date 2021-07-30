The following events were reported in June by the Osseo Fire Department.
The department responded to eight fire calls, 11 EMS calls, and 10 mutual aid calls.
There was training for: Roll-ups at a training house on Fourth Street.
The department also participated in the Hennepin County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, annual hose and ladder testing by FireCATT, and a summer camp event at St. Vincent de Paul School.
