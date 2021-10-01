The following events were reported in August by the Osseo Fire Department.
The department responded to five fire calls, 10 EMS calls, and three mutual aid calls.
There was training for: Regional Response/Active Shooter training.
The department also participated in Night to Unite, interview and screening process for firefighter applicants, and EAM performing repairs on apparatus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.