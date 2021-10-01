The following events were reported in August by the Osseo Fire Department.

The department responded to five fire calls, 10 EMS calls, and three mutual aid calls.

There was training for: Regional Response/Active Shooter training.

The department also participated in Night to Unite, interview and screening process for firefighter applicants, and EAM performing repairs on apparatus.

