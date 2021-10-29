The following events were reported in September by the Osseo Fire Department.

The department responded to six fire calls, 18 EMS calls, and five mutual aid calls.

There was training for: Live burns and auto extrication.

The department also participated in the Osseo Lions Roar Parade.

