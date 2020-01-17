The Osseo Fire Department responded to several incidents during the month of November 2019.
The department responded to: four fire alarms, two smoke incidents, and 18 EMS calls.
There was a mutual aid response twice to Brooklyn Center and once to Maple Grove.
Training during the month consisted of: Initial Attack classroom drill, new Utility 11 apparatus familiarity and live burn simulator.
Activities the department participated in included hanging lights along Central Avenue.
Other events included: Evaluated turnout gear products and vendors, met with training vendor to plan 2020 training schedule, Chief 1 participated in history and government night at the Fire Academy, and an open house with City Council to check out new truck, meeting room remodel and more.
